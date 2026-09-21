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Home / Sports / Keralam Sports Dept officials’ role under scrutiny in Messi visit probe as OJ Janeesh says "Investigation would be conducted"

Keralam Sports Dept officials’ role under scrutiny in Messi visit probe as OJ Janeesh says "Investigation would be conducted"

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ANI
Updated At : 07:32 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Kollam (Keralam) [India], September 21 (ANI): Keralam Sports Minister OJ Jeneesh on Monday said the alleged fraud involving promises to bring Lionel Messi to the State will be investigated, including whether any Sports Department officials were involved or had vested interests.

The probe will use available departmental manpower.

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"An investigation would also examine whether any Sports Department officials had any involvement or vested interest. An investigation would be conducted using the available manpower," Jeneesh told the reporters.

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Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had gathered necessary evidence during raids at the offices of a news channel and its owners' residences as part of its probe into alleged financial irregularities linked to the proposed visit of Messi and the Argentine football team to the state.

“Necessary evidence was obtained during the inspection at Reporter TV’s office. We cannot disclose details of the evidence at this stage. Who said that no evidence was found?" Chennithala told the reporters.

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Chennithala said the SIT is conducting a legally mandated probe into alleged fraud linked to the proposed visit of Messi to Keralam. He said the investigation followed a request from the Sports Ministry, which was forwarded to the Home Department by the Chief Minister, and that the raid on Reporter TV was carried out under a valid search warrant.

"The SIT is proceeding with the investigation in accordance with the law. The case concerns what is alleged to be the biggest fraud committed during the previous government’s tenure in the name of bringing footballer Lionel Messi to Kerala," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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