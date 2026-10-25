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Home / Sports / Keralam: Women break barriers as they take to cricket field alongside men; Diya takes wicket off first ball

Keralam: Women break barriers as they take to cricket field alongside men; Diya takes wicket off first ball

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ANI
Updated At : 10:47 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Malappuram (Keralam) [India], October 25 (ANI): Breaking barriers in a cricket tournament traditionally dominated by male players, Diya and Bhadra made history by taking to the field alongside senior male cricketers. The two girls impressed spectators with their performances with both the ball and the bat at the Naduvath Premier League (NPL) cricket tournament.

The girls made their debut alongside male players in the sixth season of the NPL, one of the prominent local cricket tournaments in Malappuram district. Diya's bowling performance, in particular, attracted considerable attention.

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As Diya walked up to the bowling end, spectators watched with keen interest, wondering how she would perform against experienced male batsmen.

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However, Diya surprised everyone by dismissing a key opposition batsman with her very first delivery. Her wicket in the opening over became one of the highlights of the match, drawing appreciation from cricket enthusiasts.

Diya and Bhadra displayed confidence and skill while competing alongside senior male players, winning the admiration of spectators and cricket fans. Diya's performance in her first over also attracted attention on social media.

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Their participation highlighted how girls can compete effectively and showcase their talent on the cricket field, even in tournaments traditionally dominated by men.

The performances of Diya and Bhadra have also underscored the importance of providing more opportunities for girls in local cricket tournaments. Their achievement has raised fresh hopes for greater female participation in the sport and serves as an inspiration for aspiring young cricketers.

Speaking to ANI, Bhadra said she began playing cricket at a free summer camp and later joined the academy, where she became close friends with Diya. She invited Diya to join her in the NPL after getting the opportunity to play in the tournament.

“I started playing when they said there was a free summer camp, that's how I started playing. Then I began playing around locally in my neighborhood like this. Later, that’s how I joined the academy. It was after joining the academy that Diya and I became close friends. After that, the two of us were together all the time. So when I got a chance here, I called her too. That is how both of us are playing together here in the NPL,” she said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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