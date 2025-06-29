Keshav Maharaj becomes first South African spinner to clinch historic Test feat

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], June 29 (ANI): Seasoned ball tweaker Keshav Maharaj became the first spinner to scalp 200 Test wickets for South Africa on Sunday.

Advertisement

Maharaj achieved the feat on the second day of South Africa's first Test against Zimbabwe. The 35-year-old Maharaj, who has been assigned the captaincy role for the series, stood triumphant in the battle of skippers.

While up against his counterpart Craig Ervine, Maharaj outfoxed the Zimbabwe captain and made him his 200th Test scalp. While becoming the first spinner to scale 200 wickets in the format for South Africa, he also joined a special club.

Advertisement

Majaraj became the ninth South African to enter the 200 Test wickets club after Dale Steyn (439), Shaun Pollock (421), Makhaya Ntini (390), Kagiso Rabada (336), Allan Donald (330), Morne Morkel (309), Jacques Kallis (291) and Vernon Philander (224).

For his 200th Test scalp, Maharaj lured Ervine to step out of his crease, floated the ball wide outside off, but pulled the length back to allow the ball to grip and turn. Realising that he was in trouble, Ervine lunged towards the ball but failed to make contact and got stumped on 36(90).

Advertisement

After Evine's dismissal, Maharaj returned to remove set batter Sean Williams to turn the tide in his side's favour. He deceived Williams in the air and got him stumped on 137(164).

In his next over, he pulled the curtains down on Zimbabwe's first innings after Kwena Maphaka miscued his shot in the air, which was pouched by Tanaka Chivanga comfortably. Maharaj returned with figures of 3/70 in 16.4 overs after giving away 70 runs at an economy of 4.20.

Apart from Maharaj, Codi Yusuf and Wiaan Mulder shone with the ball. Yusuf struck early and rattled Zimbabwe's top order, and ended the first innings with 3/42. On the other hand, Mulder cleaned up the middle and tail to finish with 4/50 in 16 overs at an economy of 3.10. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)