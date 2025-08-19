Keshav Maharaj reaches 300 ODI wickets, takes five-for as South Africa thrash Australia in series opener

Cairns [Australia], August 19 (ANI): Keshav Maharaj completed 300 wickets in ODI as he claimed his first five-for, which helped South Africa register an emphatic win by 98 runs in the series-opener against Australia in Cairns on Tuesday.

Australia was bowled out in the 41st over for 198, with skipper Mitchell Marsh being the lone warrior for the Aussies with his 88 off 96 balls.

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. South Africa had a very strong opening partnership with Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram, adding 92 runs before Travis Head removed him in the 17th over.

Markram reached his 13th ODI fifty off 54 balls, peppering the off-side with drives and cuts, before getting out for 82 off 81 balls. Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma, batting for the first time since the WTC Final, carried on with composure and found an aggressive partner in Matthew Breetzke. Their 98-run third-wicket stand had South Africa on course for an even bigger total before Breetzke miscued a slog sweep for 57.

Australia briefly clawed back when Head dismissed Tristan Stubbs and debutant Dewald Brevis in the same over, but Wiaan Mulder's lively 31 off 26 ensured South Africa closed on 296, a total far more than Australia could handle once Maharaj got going.

Chasing a target of 297 runs, Australia started off aggressively, reaching 60 in just the seventh over. In the following over, opening batter Head was removed by Prenelan Subrayen for 33. In the following, Maharaj took over.

With his very first ball, he beat Marnus Labuschagne's defence and removed him for just 1. Maharaj next accounted for Cameron Green, angling it in from wide of the crease before beating him on turn. Alex Carey was trapped sweeping, while Aaron Hardie was bowled with a near-replica of the Green dismissal as Maharaj sealed his five-for.

By the 17th over, Australia lost six wickets, even as Marsh and Ben Dwarshius (33 off 52) stitched a 71-run stand to delay the inevitable.

Maharaj was named player of the match for his brilliance with the ball.

Brief scores: South Africa 296/8 (Aiden Markram 82, Temba Bavuma 65; Travis Head 4/57). Vs Australia 198 (Mitchell Marsh 88, Ben Dwarshuis 33; Keshav Maharaj 5/33). (ANI)

