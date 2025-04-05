DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Kevin De Bruyne to leave Man City

Kevin De Bruyne to leave Man City

Kevin De Bruyne says he will leave Manchester City - confirming these are his “final months” with the Premier League champion. The 33-year-old Belgium playmaker, who is out of contract this summer, announced the news in an emotional post on...
article_Author
PTI
Manchester, Updated At : 10:31 AM Apr 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kevin De Bruyne says he will leave Manchester City - confirming these are his “final months” with the Premier League champion.

The 33-year-old Belgium playmaker, who is out of contract this summer, announced the news in an emotional post on his social media channels on Friday.

“Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here,” he wrote.

Advertisement

De Bruyne joined City from Wolfsburg for around $71 million in 2015 and has gone on to win every major honor with the club, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

In all he has won 14 major trophies at City and established himself as one of the all-time Premier League greats.

Advertisement

“This city. This club. These people... gave me EVERYTHING. I had no choice but to give EVERYTHING back! And guess what — we won EVERYTHING,” he wrote. “Whether we like it or not, it’s time to say goodbye.” De Bruyne did not say if he would take part in the Club World Cup, which runs through June and July in the United States.

There was also no mention in the post about where he wanted to play next.

With 118 assists in the Premier League, De Bruyne is second behind Manchester United great Ryan Giggs, who provided 162, on the all-time list.

He reached that total in 280 appearances, as opposed to 632 for Giggs.

While De Bruyne will go down as one of the finest players to play for City, he could have instead spent the bulk of his career at Chelsea after joining club from Belgian team Genk in 2012. But he grew frustrated after making only two league starts and eventually moved to Wolfsburg in Germany in 2014.

There he revitalised his career and convinced City to make him the club’s record signing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper