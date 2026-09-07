Kevin Pietersen joins England white-ball teams as specialist mentor

London [UK], September 7 (ANI): Former cricketer Kevin Pietersen will join the England men's white-ball teams as a Specialist Mentor as they prepare for next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Pietersen will join Brendon McCullum's white-ball coaching setup for England's upcoming Vitality IT20 and Metro Bank ODI series against Sri Lanka later this month.

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The coaching team will also include Marcus Trescothick, Tim Southee, Jeetan Patel and Sarah Taylor.

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Pietersen will also be involved in England's white-ball tours of Australia and South Africa this winter. He will then rejoin the team for the home series against Pakistan and New Zealand next summer before working with the squad during the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

After being appointed as specialist mentor, Pietersen said, “I am immensely proud to have been asked to help this team on their journey to win a World Cup in South Africa. Putting on the England uniform again for the first time since 2014 is a profound honour and a deeply special moment."

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"We have an incredibly talented white-ball squad, and I am excited to get in the trenches and work relentlessly hard with these players to maximise their potential. To be a part of Brendon’s think tank over the next 12 months is a fantastic opportunity, and I cannot wait to get started,” the former England cricketer said as England Cricket.

During his 10-year international career, Pietersen played 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is for England, scoring more than 5,500 runs. He also scored 8,181 runs in 104 Test matches.

The former batter worked as a mentor for Delhi Capitals during the 2025 Indian Premier League and will now bring his experience to England's players over the next 15 months.

Having grown up in South Africa, Pietersen's knowledge of the conditions and cricket in the region is expected to be particularly valuable to England's ODI team as it prepares for next year's World Cup.

The 2027 World Cup will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

England men’s white ball head coach Brendon McCullum said, “I’ve got immense respect for KP and what he’s achieved in the game. He’s had an amazing impact on English cricket, so for someone with his experience, knowledge and stature to want to play a role with this team is a fantastic result."

“I’m particularly excited for our batters to get the opportunity to work with him. KP has a unique understanding of what it takes to perform at the highest level, which will be hugely valuable to our players. We’ve always respected each other and had a strong appreciation for what the other brings to the game, so I’m really looking forward to working together,” McCullum added. (ANI)

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