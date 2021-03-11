Cincinnati Open: Keys unlocks world No. 1 Swiatek

Mason, August 19

American Madison Keys upset No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-3 6-4 to reach the Cincinnati Open quarterfinals.

Swiatek, a two-time Grand Slam champion, hasn’t gotten past the Round of 16 in four tournaments since winning the French Open in June.

Jessica Pegula beat Emma Raducanu. Reuters

The win was the 24th-ranked Keys’ first in six matches against a top-ranked opponent. She had never won a set against a No. 1 player.

After dropping the first set and losing the first five games of the second, Swiatek rallied to win four straight, fighting off a match point before Keys clinched with a forehand winner to the ad court off a shot that clipped the net.

Swiatek won her first two matches against Keys, including a 6-1 6-0 win this year at the Indian Wells.

“Obviously, there were a couple of games where I had match point,” Keys said in an on-court interview. “She beat me pretty badly the last time we played, so I was happy to get the win.”

Keys is scheduled to next meet Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, who advanced with a 6-2 6-4 win over Alison Riske-Amritraj.

Defending US Open champion and 10th-seeded Emma Raducanu, who earlier beat Serena Williams in what likely was Williams’s second-last career event, fell to seventh-seeded Jessica Pegula 7-5 6-4.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova also advanced with a 6-1 4-6 6-0 win over fifth-seeded Ons Jabeur.

On the men’s side, no. 1 Daniil Medvedev advanced to the quarterfinals with a 7-5 7-5 win over Denis Shapovalov. Medvedev is trying to shake off a second-round loss to Nick Kyrgios last week in Montreal and hone his game for the upcoming US Open.

“In general, I managed to be pretty constant,” Medvedev said. “I got a lot of break opportunities. I served pretty well, even in the game where I lost my serve. In general, I’m happy with my level and looking forward to the next matches.”

Medvedev will meet 11th-seed Taylor Fritz. — AP