Khadse calls for stronger pathways for women in Indian sports

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse addressed the All-Women Coaches Course under the All India Tennis Association’s (AITA) ACE 2032 initiative at the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) Tennis Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. She emphasised the need to expand opportunities for women across sports, from grassroots participation and coaching to high-performance competition and leadership.

The event was attended by Rohit Rajpal, President, DLTA; Kawaljeet Singh, Director of Coaching, AITA; Ashutosh Singh, Davis Cup Coach; Sunder Iyer, Honorary Secretary, AITA; Dinesh Arora, Treasurer, AITA; and Coach Radhika Kanitkar, associated with the BKJC Cup. Coaches and sporting professionals also shared perspectives on strengthening coach education, grassroots tennis and athlete development.

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Supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the initiative aims to strengthen the links between coach education, talent identification and high-performance training, as per a press release.

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Union MoS Khadse stressed that India’s ambition to become a leading sporting nation depends on identifying talent early and ensuring that women and girls have access to qualified coaches, suitable infrastructure, regular competition and sustained support.

She highlighted that sporting talent exists across rural, tribal, semi-urban and urban communities. Expanding participation, she noted, is vital to widening India’s talent pool and strengthening its prospects at national and international competitions. She also underlined that opportunities for women must extend beyond playing fields to coaching, sports science, administration, event management and other professional roles.

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The discussions highlighted the role of ASMITA women’s leagues under the Khelo India framework in expanding access to organised sports. Launched in 2021, the leagues have reached more than three lakh women, creating opportunities for participation and competition across regions and communities.

The need to connect grassroots initiatives with Khelo India Centres, accredited academies and Centres of Excellence was also emphasised to help promising athletes progress towards higher levels of performance.

A key focus of the course was increasing the number of qualified women coaches and expanding access to coaching education and certification across states. Greater representation of women in coaching can help encourage girls to participate in sports while strengthening the quality and reach of athlete development.

The AITA ACE 2032 initiative seeks to connect coach education with talent identification and elite player development. Participants highlighted the importance of practical training, mentorship and continued professional development in preparing coaches for the demands of competitive sport.

Discussions also covered high-performance training and specialised coaching capabilities. Sheerika Burman, associated with high-performance training, highlighted the importance of developing expertise in this area. The programme also discussed the prospect of conducting a course in Bengaluru beginning on 10 December, with 16 players to be selected for the CHP course.

Participants shared insights from their respective regions on strengthening grassroots tennis and improving coaching practices.

Preeti Srinivasan from Tamil Nadu highlighted the importance of focused coaching attention and grassroots tennis development. Marnu Riba from Arunachal Pradesh emphasised holistic player development and the importance of ensuring that athletes enjoy the sport as they build their abilities. Harjot Kaur from Jammu and Kashmir stressed the need to make Level One fitness programmes more comprehensive, particularly for beginners.

The discussions underscored the importance of coaching and fitness programmes that meet the needs of players at different stages of development and across diverse regional settings.

The course also highlighted the growing range of professional opportunities in sports, including coaching, fitness training, sports science, event management and administration. Participants stressed the need to equip more women with the skills and qualifications required to enter these fields and progress into leadership roles.

Safe sporting environments, athlete welfare and professional accountability were identified as essential to sustaining women’s participation. Coaches, sporting associations and governing bodies have a shared responsibility to uphold standards of safety, conduct and athlete protection.

The All-Women Coaches Course under AITA ACE 2032 reflects the wider effort to strengthen women’s participation and leadership in Indian sports. By expanding coaching opportunities, supporting grassroots talent and improving pathways to high-performance sport, the initiative seeks to contribute to India’s sporting ambitions for 2036 and the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. (ANI)

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