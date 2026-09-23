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Home / Sports / Khalin Joshi extends lead to 6 shots at Bengaluru Open 2026

Khalin Joshi extends lead to 6 shots at Bengaluru Open 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 11:57 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 23 (ANI): Khalin Joshi followed his career-low opening round with a four-under 68 to extend his lead to six shots at the halfway stage of the Bengaluru Open 2026 at the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA), according to a press release.

The 34-year-old Bengaluru golfer (61-68), who began the day four strokes ahead after firing an 11-under 61 in round one, made five birdies and a solitary bogey to reach 15-under 129 at his home course on a cloudy, cool and windy day.

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Joshi remained bogey-free until his 16th hole of the day, the par-four seventh, where he dropped his only shot of the round.

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The three-time PGTI winner this season arrived in Bengaluru after claiming last week’s Nava Raipur Open. He began the week in seventh place in the Race to India Championship.

Local teenager Manoj S (65-70) retained second place at nine-under 135 after returning a two-under 70. The 18-year-old’s eventful round featured five birdies, one bogey and a double bogey.

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Four players shared third place at seven-under 137: Gurugram’s Manu Gandas (69-68), Greater Noida’s Saptak Talwar (67-70), Delhi’s Shaurya Bhattacharya (66-71) and Gurugram’s Veer Ahlawat (68-69).

Gandas was the 2023 PGTI Rankings champion, while Talwar is the current Race to India Championship leader. Ahlawat topped the PGTI Rankings in 2024. Bengaluru’s Mari Muthu R. (67-71) slipped from a share of fourth overnight to seventh at six-under 138.

Joshi was satisfied with another assured performance and his commanding position at the halfway stage.

“It was another solid day. I’m pleased with the way I’ve played over the first two rounds and satisfied with where I am. I’m now looking forward to the final two days,” Joshi said, according to the release.

Joshi began his second round with consecutive birdies and added three more before his only blemish on the seventh.

“I started strongly with birdies on my first two holes. I would have liked to finish a little better, especially after making my first bogey of the week, but my game still feels good,” he said.

Gusty winds and more demanding flag positions provided a different examination from the opening round, although Joshi felt the conditions allowed the players to appreciate KGA at its best.

“We were blessed with excellent weather, although the gusty wind and tougher flag positions made the course interesting,” he said. “KGA is my home course, and it is wonderful for the entire field to experience such a great venue in these conditions.”

With a six-shot cushion heading into the last two rounds, Joshi intends to retain the approach that carried him to 15-under through 36 holes.

“I want to continue finding fairways and greens, create birdie opportunities and keep applying pressure at the top of the leaderboard,” added Joshi, who has his Thai girlfriend caddying for him this week.

The halfway cut fell at one-over 145, with 52 players from the field of 132 advancing to the final two rounds.

The Bengaluru Open is the final tournament before the top-60 on the 2026 PGTI Order of Merit are confirmed. The players finishing inside the top-60 at the end of this event will retain their playing rights for the 2026-27 season. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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