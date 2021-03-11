Khalin tied-5th at Maekyung Open

Seongnam

Khalin Joshi got off to a fine start as he compiled a 3-under 68 to finish on tied-5th after the end of the first round at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open.

Phuket

Yashas in seventh place at Phuket Challenge

Yashas Chandra, an upcoming pro on Indian Tour, completed a fine week with a top-10 finish following a 5-under 65 on the final day of $75,000 Laguna Phuket Challenge here.

MADRID

Nadal digs deep to advance to Madrid quarters

Rafa Nadal saved four match points to beat Belgian David Goffin 6-3 5-7 7-6(9) and move into the Madrid Open quarterfinals. Top seed Novak Djokovic earned a day of rest after his last-16 opponent Andy Murray pulled out due to illness. Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 6-4.

New Delhi

Bajaj lodges complaints with NCW, writes to FIFA, AFC

Entrepreneur Ranjit Bajaj has lodged a complaint with the National Commission of Women against All India Football Federation general secretary Kushal Das besides writing to FIFA and AFC’s ethics committees, days after alleging that the top official had sexually harassed employees at workplace. Agencies