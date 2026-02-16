DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Khele Sanand Season 3 reaches halfway mark, inspires youth through holistic growth

Khele Sanand Season 3 reaches halfway mark, inspires youth through holistic growth

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:50 PM Feb 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 16 (ANI): The Khele Sanand Season 3, which kicked off on September 17, 2025, has reached its halfway stage, marking a significant step in its mission to foster all-round growth among rural youth of Sanand Taluka, according to a release.

Advertisement

Season 3 of Khele Sanand has featured sports such as Kho Kho, Kabaddi, shooting, and volleyball, and hosted the Khele Sanand Athletics Meet 2025 in December last year. The event saw enthusiastic participation from young athletes across multiple villages, showcasing not only sporting talent but also teamwork, discipline, and community spirit.

Advertisement

A total of 7160 people have participated to date.

Advertisement

The Khele Sanand Athletics Meet has become a dynamic stage for local youth to showcase speed, strength, and endurance. With sprints, distance runs, and field events drawing strong participation, Season 3 reinforces its holistic vision -- promoting fitness, discipline, and spirited competition among young athletes.

A key highlight of this season has been the active involvement of village Sarpanches, who have provided crucial logistical support, from organising venues and ensuring smooth transport to mobilising local resources and accommodating special dietary requirements. Their contribution has strengthened the tournament's grassroots foundation, ensuring every match runs seamlessly.

Advertisement

With several matches still to be played, excitement continues to build as villages rally behind their teams. The second half of the season promises even more spirited performances, community bonding, and inspiring stories of young talent rising to the occasion.

Vijayi Bharat Foundation Chairman and Director Shri Jalaj Dani, along with other Directors Dhanraj Nathwani, Durgesh Agarwal and Dilip Thaker, praised Team Khele Sanand for their impactful on-ground efforts and inspiring the youth of Sanand. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts