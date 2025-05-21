DT
Home / Sports / Khelo India Beach Games 2025: Karnataka, Maharashtra clinch gold in 10km open water swimming

Khelo India Beach Games 2025: Karnataka, Maharashtra clinch gold in 10km open water swimming

ANI
Updated At : 11:32 PM May 21, 2025 IST
Diu (Daman and Diu) [India], May 21 (ANI): Karnataka and Maharashtra clinched top honours as open water swimming event got under way at the Khelo India Beach Games (KIBG) 2025, being held in Ghoghla Beach, Diu.

Renukacharya Hodmani of Karnataka and Diksha Yadav of Maharashtra bagged gold in the men's and women's sections, respectively, in their 10km open events conducted on the Arabian Sea here on Wednesday.

The two states have demonstrated their dominance in swimming even during the Khelo India Youth Games and University Games over the years. A similar trend followed at the inaugural KIBG as well.

Gold medal-winner Renukacharya, 17, started with swimming when he was seven-year-old, but forayed into open water only three years back.

"I'm happy the waves were friendly and it was good to swim here," the Karnataka swimmer mentioned after his 10km swim, according to a press release.

Talking about the differences between normal swimming and open events, he added, "We can see the water clearly in pool but in the open water, we have to look front and breathe. This puts a little stress in the neck, but it is ok. Swimming at a small pool and coming here in the open has been exciting."

Diksha, too, has been in open competitive swimming for a very short time. "This is my second year in open swimming and I had a lot of fun," the 19-year-old Maharashtra girl mentioned. "Swimming at the Arabian Sea was fun but there were moments my vision got obstructed due to the incoming waves. On top of that, there were jellyfish stings! I'm taking a lot of good experiences from the Khelo India Beach Games." Diksha clocked two hours 18 minutes and nine seconds to emerge on top.

Results:

10km open

Men: 1. Renukacharya Hodmani (Karnataka) 2:09:40; 2. Pratyay Bhattacharya (West Bengal) 2:12:31; 3. Chaitanya Shinde (Maharashtra) 2:13:14

Women: 1. Diksha Yadav (Maharashtra) 2:18:09; 2. Aarna MP (Tamil Nadu) 2:33:38; 3. Purva Gawade (Maharashtra) 2:33:52. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

