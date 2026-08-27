"Khelo India initiative has emerged as source of inspiration for youth": Jitendra Singh at Khelo India Samvaad at IIM Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Thursday attended 'Khelo India Samvaad' at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu, asserting that the initiative has emerged as a source of inspiration for the country's youth.

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The event was held at Mandapam Auditorium in IIM Jammu, bringing together distinguished leaders, sportspersons, youth and stakeholders to reflect on India's sporting journey, celebrate sporting excellence and envision the future of sports in the country.

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The programme was graced by Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament; Yudhvir Sethi, MLA, Jammu East, in the presence of Prof BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, Prof. (Dr.) Sanjeev Sinha, Director, AIIMS Jammu, Nitin Hangloo, Director, MY Bharat J & K.

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Jitendra Singh emphasised the need to strengthen India's sporting ecosystem through grassroots development, talent identification, and sustained support, with youth playing an active role in shaping its future.

Singh emphasised that over the last twelve years, several youth-centric initiatives have contributed to a wholesome development of different dimensions of India's youth potential, including sports, entrepreneurship, innovation and education.

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"There is a change in the country's outlook towards the capabilities and aspirations of its youth. A conscious effort has been made to change the "Sarkari Naukri" mindset and provide alternative means of livelihood. PM Sh @NarendraModi

said "StartUp India Stand up India" from the ramparts of Red Fort, launched #StartUp policy when the concept hardly existed and today India ranks third globally with over 2,30,000 registered StartUps. Similarly, schemes like MUDRA Yojana, SVANidhi Yojana, Vishwakarma Yojana etc have been started to help youth earn livelihood without depending on anyone," Singh posted on X.

"Khelo India initiative has emerged as a source of inspiration for the country's youth, inculcating discipline, competitiveness and freedom from unhealthy habits like drug addiction etc," the Union Minister added.

A key highlight of the programme was the virtual address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under "Khel Ki Baat, PM Modi Ke Saath."

PM Modi reflected on India's remarkable sporting journey and emphasised that sporting success goes far beyond winning medals. The achievement of an athlete brings pride to their family, institution, community, and ultimately the nation.

Looking ahead to the Olympics 2036, PM Modi highlighted the importance of identifying and nurturing sporting talent at an early age, including the proposed talent identification initiative for children in the 10-15 years age group.

He also underlined the vast untapped potential across sporting disciplines, including opportunities such as surfing, and the need to expand India's participation across Olympic sports.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament Jammu, highlighted the importance of fostering a culture of sports, fitness, and active participation among the youth while creating wider opportunities for sporting excellence.

Yudhvir Sethi, MLA, Jammu East, emphasised the importance of encouraging youth participation and creating meaningful opportunities for young athletes to pursue their sporting aspirations.

Prof. B. S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, highlighted that youth development extends beyond entrepreneurship and innovation, with sports and fitness playing an equally important role in developing well-rounded individuals. He also stressed the vital role of youth in advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

The programme featured an inspiring talk session by Chandeep Singh, a para-taekwondo athlete from Jammu & Kashmir and gold medallist at the 11th Asian Para Taekwondo Championship 2026.

His remarkable journey of overcoming adversity and achieving international success served as a powerful testament to resilience, determination, and the transformative power of sport.

A moderated discussion further explored India's sporting journey, opportunities, and the road ahead, followed by an engaging Yuva Samvaad, where young participants shared their ideas, perspectives, and aspirations across four key themes.

The programme concluded with the felicitation of dignitaries and participants, followed by the National Anthem, reaffirming a collective commitment towards strengthening India's sporting ecosystem and empowering the next generation of athletes and sports enthusiasts. (ANI)

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