Khelo India Mission launched, sports budget up 15.3%

The Union Budget 2026-27 has placed sports and youth development at the centre of India’s long term growth strategy, announcing the launch of the Khelo India Mission along with a 15.3 percent increase in budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Presenting the Budget in Parliament, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman outlined a decade long roadmap to strengthen India’s sports ecosystem through talent development, infrastructure creation, manufacturing and employment generation.

The allocation for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has increased from Rs 3794.30 crore in 2025-26 to Rs 4,479.88 crore in 2026-27, reflecting an absolute rise of Rs 685.58 crore, or 15.3 percent. The enhanced funding is aimed at accelerating India’s journey towards becoming one of the world’s leading sporting nations, with a target of entering the Top 10 by 2036 and the Top 5 by 2047.

Announcing the launch of the new mission, the Finance Minister said, “The sports sector provides multiple means of employment, skilling and job opportunities. Taking forward the systematic nurturing of sports talent which is set in motion through the Khelo India programme earlier, I propose to launch a Khelo India mission to transform the sports sector over the next decade.”

The Khelo India Mission will adopt a comprehensive and structured approach to sports development across the country. As outlined in the Budget, the mission will focus on integrated talent development pathways supported by foundational, intermediate and elite level training centres, systematic development of coaches and support staff, integration of sports science and technology, promotion of competitions and leagues to strengthen sports culture, and the development of sports infrastructure for both training and competition. The mission aims to improve athlete performance while strengthening institutional capacity at all levels.

A major highlight of the Budget is the focused push towards sports goods manufacturing. The government has allocated Rs 500 crore to Promotion of Sports Goods Manufacturing, recognising India’s growing potential in the global sports manufacturing ecosystem. Emphasising this opportunity, the Finance Minister stated, “India has the potential to emerge as a global hub for high quality, affordable sports goods. I propose a dedicated initiative for sports goods that will promote manufacturing, research and innovation in equipment design as well as material sciences.”

The initiative is expected to boost domestic manufacturing, encourage innovation and generate employment while strengthening India’s position in global sports supply chains.

The Finance Minister also highlighted the youth centric nature of the Budget, noting that several proposals were shaped by ideas emerging from direct engagement with young leaders.

With a 15.3 percent increase in allocation, the launch of the Khelo India Mission and a dedicated thrust on manufacturing and innovation, the Union Budget 2026-27 reaffirms the government’s commitment to empowering India’s youth and building a strong, inclusive and globally competitive sports ecosystem.