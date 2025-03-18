Khelo India Para Games 2025 anthem, mascot and logo launched in presence of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya launched the Khelo India Para Games (KIPG) 2025 anthem at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium complex on Tuesday. The second edition of the para games will be held at three venues in the capital from March 20-27, according to a release from SAI media.

Launched on the sidelines of the Fit India Carnival, the Khelo India Para Games mascot 'Ujjwala' was released by the Minister of State for sports and youth affairs, Raksha Nikhil Khadse. The design of 'Ujjwala' is inspired by the house sparrow of Delhi symbolising the pride and fighting spirit of the city. Much like the bird that was on the verge of extinction, 'Ujjwala' symbolises the para athletes, who are also a beacon of resilience and perseverance.

Paralympic Committee of India and ex-Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia and Srimati Sminu Jindal, founder chairperson of Svayam, the accessibility partner of the Khelo India Para Games 2025 jointly launched the Games logo amid much fanfare.

"This is a very special day. We come to the close of the first-ever Fit India carnival where 25,000 people took part and now we are starting the Khelo India Para Games. We now have continuity in the sporting ecosystem of India. This is really very inspiring for all sportspersons," said Mandaviya, as quoted from a release by SAI media.

Mandaviya added, "KIPG will see over 1300 athletes competing. This is no small feat. The Games have been organised to provide the correct path for talent to grow. There are no losers in sports. Someone win and someone learns. That's the beauty of sports."

The Khelo India Para Games 2025 logo features a stylish athlete in orange, green and blue, representing dynamism, movement, and inclusivity with a forward motion signifying progress. The bold blue/white 'Khelo India' and 'Para Games 2025' in the logo conveys strength, complemented by orange highlights.

The bottom graphic showcases Delhi's iconic landmarks -- the new parliament building, Bharat Mandapam, Delhi Metro - the city's lifeline, and the pious river Yamuna -- alongside para-athletes in action. The bilingual tagline 'Champions Beyond Limits' | 'Haunslon ki Udaan' powerfully reflects the resilience of the para-athletes who push beyond boundaries.

The anthem was also unveiled. Riding on the words "khelega khelega mera India, jeetega jeetega mera India," the anthem aims to inspire the athletes on the field as well as the fans in the stands with a motivating message.

The KIPG 2025 will take place between March 20 and March 27 and will feature competitions across six para sports disciplines: para-archery, para-athletics, para badminton, para powerlifting, para shooting, and para table tennis at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Indira Gandhi Stadium and the Dr Karni Singh shooting range - in New Delhi.

The 1300-plus participants include several high performance para-athletes like gold medallist archer Harvinder Singh, Club thrower Dharambir, and high Jumper Praveen Kumar. The Khelo India Para Games 2025 is the second national sporting event organised by the Sports Authority of India this year, following the Khelo India Winter Games that concluded last week in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

