Home / Sports / Khelo India Para Games 2025 begin

Khelo India Para Games 2025 begin

With 69 matches, badminton kept the sporting action going throughout the day
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:04 PM Mar 20, 2025 IST
A player in action on the opening day of the Khelo India Para Games at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.
The opening day of the Khelo India Para Games 2025 began with para badminton action at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. With 2024 Paralympics heroes Nitesh Kumar, Manisha Ramdass and Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Krishna Nagar in action on Thursday, there was a buzz in the air. Nagar began the proceedings of the day in the preliminary stages, earning an easy qualification in the quarter-final with a win against Bonta Goutham Narasimhudu.

Nitesh entered the field with much fanfare, garnering attention from the fans and media. The Haryana athlete, too, continued his dominant form against Hemant Kumar Thakur, getting a solid 2-0 win to proceed further in the tournament.

Speaking on the importance of the Khelo India Para Games, Nitesh said, "My participation at this tournament is mainly to contribute to the sport that has given me a lot of things, not just with success, but also to grow my confidence even in the profiles outside sport."

With 69 matches in the day, badminton kept the sporting action going throughout the day, enthralling the fans. After the opening ceremony, 2024 Paralympics bronze medallist Manisha played against Vaishali Nilesh Patel in the quarter-final match at the Gymnastics Hall at IG Stadium. The para shuttler went on to attain a dominating win to ensure a smooth sailing for the top contenders in the first day of the tournament.

Key Results in brief (till 7.30 pm)

1 Krishna Nagar defeated Bonta Goutham Narasimhudu 21-9, 21-15 in round of 16 in MS SH 6

2 Manoj Sarkar won against Bittu Kumar 21-11, 21-4 in round of 16 in MS SL 3

3 Nitesh Kumar defeated Hemant Kumar Thakur 21-6, 21-11 in round of 16 in MS SL 3

4 Manisha Ramdass defeated Vaishali Nilesh Patel 21-6, 21-5 in quarter-final match of WS SU 5

