Home / Sports / Khelo India Youth Games 2025: Odisha, Maharashtra shine in Kho Kho in Bihar

Khelo India Youth Games 2025: Odisha, Maharashtra shine in Kho Kho in Bihar

The Kho Kho Championship during the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 in the BIPARD Ground at Bodhgaya witnessed electrifying action as Maharashtra and Odisha emerged as the top contenders in both the boys' and girls' categories
ANI
Updated At : 10:22 PM May 10, 2025 IST
Gaya (Bihar)[India], May 10 (ANI): The Kho Kho Championship during the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 in the Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (BIPARD) Ground at Bodhgaya witnessed electrifying action as Maharashtra and Odisha emerged as the top contenders in both the boys' and girls' categories.

In a nail-biting Girls' Final, Odisha pipped Maharashtra with a narrow 34-31 win, showing outstanding agility, coordination, and tactical acumen to win the championship trophy. In the boys' category, Maharashtra dominated with a comprehensive 34-25 victory over Odisha to claim the championship title.

Final Standings:

Boys - Khelo India Youth Games 2025 (Kho Kho):

* Champions: Maharashtra

* Runners-up: Odisha

* 2nd Runners-up: Karnataka & Punjab (Joint)

Girls - Khelo India Youth Games 2025 (Kho Kho):

* Champions: Odisha

* Runners-up: Maharashtra

* 2nd Runners-up: Punjab & Delhi (Joint)

The Federation of India for Kho Kho sent best wishes to all teams that took part in the tournament for their great performances, sportsmanship, and dedication to the sport.

"We take pride in young sportsmen and women who gave outstanding performances and showcased the real spirit of Kho Kho. The tournament has taken another leap forward in taking Kho Kho's stature to the national platform and beyond," stated Sudhanshu Mittal, President, Kho Kho Federation of India & International Kho Kho Federation.

The tournament not only hailed the emerging stars from states but also showcased Kho Kho's rising popularity and potential as a dynamic indigenous game becoming increasingly popular with India's young generation. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Tags :
The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

