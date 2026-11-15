Khelo India Youth Games 2026: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy unveil logo and mascot

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and Chief Minister of Telangana A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday unveiled the logo and mascot for the 8th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), scheduled to be held in Telangana from December 11 to 22.

Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed special emphasis on connecting the youth with sports and integrating sports into the broader vision of the country’s development, according to a release.

“The Union Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to promoting sports. Various competitions, including the Khelo India Youth Games, Beach Games, Winter Games and Tribal Games, are being organised under the Khelo India initiative to encourage greater participation of the younger generation in sports,” Mandaviya said.

The Union Sports Minister and the Telangana Chief Minister also expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for his guidance and support in organising the Khelo India Youth Games in Telangana.

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Mandaviya further stated that the Union Government, in collaboration with the Telangana Government, would work towards encouraging and inspiring youth to take up sports and contribute to building a strong sporting culture in the country.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that events like the Khelo India Youth Games help advance the Prime Minister’s vision of a Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat, while encouraging young people to stay away from substance abuse and other social challenges.

Around 8,000 athletes and participants are expected to converge in Telangana for the Games, which will be held across six cities: Hyderabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Hanumakonda, Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad, from December 11 to 22.

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The Telangana edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will feature 29 disciplines, comprising 27 competitive sports and two demonstration events.

The competitive disciplines include Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Cycling, Fencing, Football, Gatka, Gymnastics, Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi, Kalaripayattu, Kho-Kho, Mallakhamb, Rowing, Shooting, Swimming, Softball, Table Tennis, Tennis, Thang-Ta, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling and Yogasana.

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Sailing and Karra Samu will feature as demonstration sports.

Softball will be included as a competitive discipline in the Khelo India Youth Games for the first time. Sailing and Karra Samu will also make their debut in the Games as demonstration sports.

The launch event was attended by Vakiti Srihari, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Telangana; N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Minister for Irrigation and CAD, Telangana; A.P. Jithender Reddy, Advisor to the Government on Sports Affairs and President of the Telangana Olympic Association; and Sanjay Jaju, Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana.

Hari Ranjan Rao, Director General, Sports Authority of India (SAI), and Secretary, Department of Sports, along with senior officials from the Union and Telangana State Governments, were also present.

Logo and Mascot:

The Khelo India Youth Games logo brings together Telangana’s rich cultural heritage and sporting aspirations through eight key elements.

The Khelo India emblem, featuring a saffron and green running figure, represents the national programme, youth and momentum. The Gandhi Tower, part of the proposed Gandhi Sarovar at Bapu Ghat, symbolises peace, unity and Hyderabad’s vision for the future, while the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam reflects the State’s rich heritage and spirit of welcome.

The Buddha statue at Hussain Sagar represents harmony, discipline and tranquillity, while the Tangedu flower reflects Telangana’s cultural identity and the spirit of Bathukamma. Seven sporting silhouettes form a sporting skyline alongside the heritage skyline, while the encircling blue, green and yellow ribbon symbolises movement, energy and inclusion.

The tagline, “Khel Ka Junoon, Telangana Ki Jaan Aur Pehchaan”, captures the passion for sports as an integral part of Telangana’s identity.

The mascot, “Neelamani”, represents energy, agility and determination, embodying the spirit of youth and sportsmanship. It reflects pride in cultural roots and the vision of a stronger, fitter and more united India.

Its crest symbolises energy and forward movement, while its eyes represent focus, intelligence and spirit. The beak signifies determination and leadership, and its blue and turquoise feathers convey vibrancy, freedom and confidence.

Neelamani embodies four defining qualities: Vibrant, Courageous, Agile and Pride, reflecting the values and aspirations of the Khelo India Youth Games. (ANI)

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