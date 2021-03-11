Khelo India Youth Games: Punjab boys beat UP 3-1 to win hockey gold

Gaurav Kanthwal
Chandigarh, June 10
Punjab boys on Friday beat Utter Pradesh 3-1 to clinch the hockey title at the Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula. The Odisha team drubbed Jharkhand 8-0 to claim the bronze medal.
For Punjab, Bharath Thakur scored in the 4th and 47th minutes, while Rajinder Singh converted a penalty corner in the 58th minute.
UP earned 10 penalty corners but could convert only one in the 11th minute through drag-flicker captain Sharda Nand Tiwari.
Punjab coach Yudhwinder Singh said, “We had finished twice on the podium, with a silver and bronze, but today the boys displayed perfect hockey and delivered.”
