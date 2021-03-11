Khelo India Youth Games: Wrestlers show Haryana the way

Tribune News Service

Panchkula: Haryana’s grapplers secured four gold medals as the hosts climbed past Maharashtra into pole position in the Khelo India Youth Games. Haryana took their tally to 16 gold, eight silver and 16 bronze medals. Haryana also won two gold in weightlifting and one each in shooting, yoga, cycling and gatka. Defending champions Maharashtra were second with 13 gold, six silver and seven bronze medals.