Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 4 (ANI): Kerala coach Amay Khurasiya refrained from voicing his opinion about Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) president Jayesh George's criticism of Sanju Samson.

Samson became the talk of the town after the KCA president lambasted Samson for missing the preparatory camp. He went on to state that Samson can't come in and represent Kerala whenever he feels like it.

After Kerala narrowly missed the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha, Khurasiya was asked about his opinion of the KCA president's remark on Samson. The former cricketer abstained from commenting on the matter and told ANI, "No comments."

He praised in-form Karun Nair and felt "sorry" for the Vidarbha batter for the lack of opportunities he has got to represent the Indian cricket team.

Khurasiya went on to shower praise on Nair, who exhibited a dazzling performance throughout the domestic season. His glamorous run wasn't just limited to the Ranji Trophy but extended across all domestic tournaments.

"Outstanding cricketer and he is a very good batter. Very unlucky that he couldn't serve India for longer. I feel sorry for him. But a lot of respect for the cricket that he plays," Khurasiya said about Nair.

With a dream season for Vidarbha, Nair is knocking on doors for a national team recall. He concluded Vidarbha's title-winning Ranji Trophy season with a whopping 863 runs at an average of 53.93, including four centuries and two fifties across nine matches. With a knock of 135, Nair top-scored in the final and put Vidarbha on the course of a victory based on the lead.

A massive highlight of his season was the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament, where he top-scored with 779 runs in nine matches and eight innings at a stunning average of 389.50 and a strike rate of 124.04, with five centuries and a fifty and best score of 163*.

He played a vital role in his team's run to the finals, where they lost to his former team, Karnataka. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 competition, Nair made 255 runs in six innings, averaging 42.50 at a strike rate of 177.08, with three half-centuries and the best score of 77. (ANI)

