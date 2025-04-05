Khusdil Shah involved in confrontation with fans, PCB condemns abusive, "inappropriate" remarks towards players

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], April 5 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have expressed condemnation for "abusive language" towards their players that led to a sideline spat involving all-rounder Khusdil Shah on Saturday during the third and final ODI of the series against New Zealand.

The incident involving Khusdil happened following Kiwis' 43-run win in the third ODI at the Bay Oval Stadium. As per the visuals, Khusdil was seen angrily trying to confront a group of fans before security guards intervened to calm things down, as per Wisden.

It is yet to be seen if a disciplinary action could be taken against Khusdil as during the T20I series, he was fined 50 per cent of his match fee and handed three demerit points for his collision with NZ bowler Zac Foulkes while taking a single.

As per Wisden, multiple eyewitnesses and reports claimed that there were some personal remarks made at Pakistan players. Unable to control his anger at this, Khusdil attempted to confront the spectators and go into their area. As per journalist Saj Sadiq, PCB subsequently verified that their players were subjected to "inappropriate remarks" and condemned the fans' behaviour strongly.

The third ODI witnessed two other unusual incidents as Pakistan had to make a concussion substitute for the second match in a row as opener Imam Ul Haq faced a hit on his jaw by a wayward throw at the non-strikers end. Then, during the final moments of the match, the floodlights failed suddenly just as pacer Jacob Duffy was about to bowl a bouncer to Tayyab Tahir, who escaped it safely.

Coming to the match, half-centuries from Michael Bracewell (59 in 40 balls, with a four and six sixes) and Rhys Mariu (58 in 61 balls, with six fours and two sixes) were standouts as Kiwis posted 264/8 in their 50 overs. Akif Javed (4/62) and Naseem Shah (2/54) were the top bowlers for Pakistan.

During the run-chase, Babar Azam (50 in 58 balls, with four boundaries and a six) did score a fifty along with useful 30s from Abdullah Shafique, Mohammed Rizwan and Tayyab Tahir, but Ben Sears (5/34) made sure Pakistan faced a clean sweep, skittled out for 221 in 40 overs. (ANI)

