Kidambi Srikanth, Ashmita Chaliha finish on top in BAI’s Asian Games trials

Hyderabad

Kidambi Srikanth and Ashmita Chaliha emerged winners in the men’s and women’s singles, respectively, at BAI’s selection trials for the Asian Games here today. Srikanth and Chaliha remained unbeaten in their six matches during the four-day long trials. Lakshya Sen was second, with his only loss coming against Srikanth, while national champion Mithun Manjunath was third. In women’s singles, Anupama Upadhyaya finished second and Malvika Bansod ended third. Nine men’s singles players and eight women’s singles players had entered the trials for three spots each.

Abu Dhabi

Chouhan shoots 6-under, finishes ninth

Indian golfer Om Prakash Chouhan, who hit the spotlight in March with a win on the European Challenge Tour, shot the best round of the final day at the UAE Challenge here. Chouhan’s 6-under 66 included a superb eagle on the par-4 14th and carried him from overnight tied-33rd to tied-ninth, his second top-10 finish on the European Challenge Tour. As the overnight leader Manuel Elvira crashed to an uncharacteristic 8-over 80, Germany’s Maximilian Rottcluff (70) rose from being overnight second to win the title.

Ahmedabad

Sethu maintain perfect record, Odisha crush Lords

Sethu Madurai FC maintained their perfect record in the Indian Women’s League football tournament, sailing past Central Reserve Police Force Football Club 5-0 in a Group B clash here today. The win consolidated Sethu’s position at the top of the group. Odisha FC hammered debutant Lords FA Kochi 5-0 in another Group B clash. Kickstart FC thrashed Celtic Queens FC 5-0.

Seongnam (South Korea)

Kochhar finishes tied-26th, Jeev tied-36th

Indian golfer Karandeep Kochhar ended his tournament with a birdie on the 18th to card a 1-over 72 on the final day and finish tied-26th at the Maekyung Open here. While Kochhar finished at 3-under, veteran Jeev Milkha Singh shot an even-par 71 to finish tied-36th at 1-under. Honey Baisoya was tied-51st and Gaganjeet Bhullar was tied-68th. South Korea’s Chanmin Jung completed a wire-to-wire victory. He shot a 5-under for a tournament total of 16-under.

Miami

Perez wins pole, continues chasing Verstappen

Sergio Perez will start from the pole at the Miami Grand Prix, where he has been given clearance to race for both the win and the championship. Perez trails Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen by just six points in the championship standings and team boss Christian Horner vowed in Miami to allow the drivers to race for the title. Verstappen, the two-time reigning F1 champion, and Perez each have two wins this year as Red Bull has swept all four races and finished 1-2 three times.

Charlotte (USA)

Clark leads Schauffele by 2 shots at Wells Fargo

Wyndham Clark shot an 8-under 63 at the Wells Fargo Championship on Saturday, giving him a two-shot lead over Xander Schauffele going into the final round. Clark, who has never won on the PGA Tour, is at 16-under for the tournament. Schauffele, the world’s fifth-ranked player, shot a 64. Adam Scott and third-round co-leader Tyrrell Hatton are tied for third at 11-under. — Agencies