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Home / Sports / Kidambi Srikanth crashes out of Korea Masters, Tanvi Sharma advances to second round

Kidambi Srikanth crashes out of Korea Masters, Tanvi Sharma advances to second round

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ANI
Updated At : 11:03 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Asan [Korea], August 5 (ANI): Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth suffered a first-round exit at the Korea Masters 2026 badminton tournament, while rising star Tanvi Sharma advanced to the second round in Asan on Wednesday.

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Seeded third at the BWF Super 300 event, Srikanth lost 20-22, 21-14, 12-21 to Israel's Daniil Dubovenko in a hard-fought 50-minute men's singles match, as per Olympics.com.

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The defeat marked Srikanth's second successive opening-round exit, following his runner-up finish at the US Open in June.

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Rounak Chouhan, Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath, Saneeth Dayanand and Tharun Mannepalli also exited in the opening round, ending India's challenge in the men's singles competition.

The women's singles draw, however, brought far better results for India, with seven of the nine Indian shuttlers progressing to the second round.

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Fresh off her title-winning run at the Taipei Open last week, Tanvi Sharma began her campaign in dominant fashion, defeating China's Yuan An Qi 21-16, 21-15.

Fifth seed Isharani Baruah overcame the Republic of Korea's Lee Yo Yul 21-18, 15-21, 21-7, while eighth seed Anmol Kharb fought back to beat Hong Kong China's Lo Sin Yan Happy 16-21, 21-17, 21-12.

Ashmita Chaliha registered a straight-games 22-20, 21-18 victory over Japan's Ririna Hiramoto, while Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj recovered from a game down to defeat South Korea's A Yeon Yoo 22-24, 21-12, 21-13.

Mansi Singh also advanced after overcoming South Korea's Kim Joo Eun 21-14, 19-21, 21-9, and Shriyanshi Valishetty sealed a comfortable 21-15, 21-14 win over Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po.

Tanya Hemanth and Aakarshi Kashyap, however, bowed out in the opening round.

In the women's doubles, Sonali Singh and Ritika Thaker came from a game down to defeat the Republic of Korea's Bang Ji Sun and Hyun Ji Jang 13-21, 21-15, 21-12 and advance to the second round.

Sixth-seeded mixed doubles pair Ishaan Bhatnagar and Shruti Mishra also staged a comeback, overcoming fellow Indians Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Radhika Sharma 20-22, 21-10, 21-15 to book their place in the next round.

Elsewhere, Dhruv Rawat and Maneesha K exited in the mixed doubles, while Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu bowed out in the men's doubles. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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