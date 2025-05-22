DT
Home / Sports / Kidambi Srikanth enters Malaysia Masters quarterfinals

Kidambi Srikanth enters Malaysia Masters quarterfinals

Srikanth prevailed 23-21, 21-17 in the 59-minute showdown against world number 33 Nguyen  
PTI
Kuala Lumpur, Updated At : 01:05 PM May 22, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
India's Kidambi Srikanth plays against China's Lu Guang Zu during their men's singles round of 32 match at Indonesia Open badminton tournament at Istora stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (AP/PTI)(AP06_14_2023_000083A)
Seasoned Indian badminton player Kidambi Srikanth entered the quarterfinals of Malaysia Masters after defeating Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen in his second-round match here on Thursday.

Srikanth prevailed 23-21, 21-17 in the 59-minute showdown against world number 33 Nguyen.

Srikanth, whose world ranking has plummeted to 65 owing to a prolonged lean patch, will face France’s Toma Junior Popov in the last-eight stage.

Popov ousted another Indian, Ayush Shetty, with a 21-13, 21-17 triumph in his second round match.

Also bowing out was Sathish Karunakaran. He was beaten 14-21, 16-21 by Toma’s brother and doubles partner Christo Popov.

In the doubles competition, Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila advanced to the quarterfinals of the mixed event with a 21-17, 18-21, 21-15 victory over France’s Lea Palermo and Julien Maio.

They will next be up against the Chinese combination of Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin.

