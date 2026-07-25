Kidambi Srikanth joins Income Tax Day Walkathon in Hyderabad, hails fitness initiative

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): Padma Shri awardee and Indian badminton player Kidambi Srikanth on Saturday joined the Income Tax Department's Walkathon organised at Sanjeevaiah Park along Necklace Road as part of the 167th Income Tax Day celebrations, praising the initiative for promoting fitness and healthy living.

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The walkathon witnessed participation from Income Tax Department officials, employees and members of the public, with the event focusing on spreading awareness about health, fitness and civic responsibility.

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Srikanth lauded the department for organising the event and stressed the importance of maintaining good health.

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"I am extremely happy today to be part of the 167th Income Tax Day, and I really like to congratulate them on starting such an initiative here today. We all know how important the health can be and fitness. So to be here today to do a walkathon, I'm extremely happy to see so many people really interested in doing it," he said.

Former Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), KV Chowdary, said the walkathon aimed to encourage both tax compliance and healthier lifestyles among citizens.

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"The Income Tax Department is organising a walkathon to bring awareness in people regarding the income tax and the need to comply with the tax provisions, as well as at the same time to keep healthy and to inculcate the habit of walking and good health in its employees as well as the citizens," said Chowdary.

Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Suresh Battini, said the initiative was designed not only to promote fitness among employees but also to support environmental awareness through the government's water conservation campaign.

"From the Income Tax Department, we have initiated this walkathon activity for the health of the employees, but also we are with the intention to pray to God that rains will fall, catch the rain campaign in the Jal Shakti Abhiyan department; we have initiated this," said Battini.

The event formed part of the nationwide celebrations marking the 167th Income Tax Day and combined the message of physical fitness with awareness about responsible citizenship, tax compliance and environmental conservation.

Participants walked through the scenic Necklace Road stretch, highlighting the growing role of sporting and fitness activities in public outreach programmes organised by government departments. (ANI)

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