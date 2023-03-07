Kidambi Srikanth pulls out, Lakshya Sen top Indian at German Open

Mulheim

Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth has pulled out of the German Open Super 300, which starts with the qualifiers here tomorrow. While Srikanth will be missing the action, last year’s finalist Lakshya Sen will hope to go the distance this time as he spearheads the Indian challenge.

Thiruvananthapuram

U-16 runner clocks faster time than senior in 400m

In a rare happening in a track and field event, an under-16 girl clocked faster time than a senior runner in the same event with West Bengal’s Rezoana Mallick Heena achieving the feat during the National Open 400m Championships here today. Heena clocked 53.22 seconds to set the national record in the girls’ U-16 400m. Her time is better than the U-20 winner Priya Mohan (53.55s) of Karnataka and senior champion Dandi Jyothika Sri (53.26s) of Andhra Pradesh.

Brussels

Belgium’s Alderweireld quits international football

Defender Toby Alderweireld, who was part of Belgium’s so-called “Golden Generation” of players who finished third at the 2018 World Cup, is quitting international football, the Belgian federation said today. “A very difficult decision, but the right one for me at the moment,” he said.

New Delhi

3 boxers move court after failing to make Worlds team

Left out of the Indian team for the upcoming Boxing World Championships, reigning national champions Manju Rani, Shiksha Narwal and Poonam Poonia today dragged the national federation to the Delhi High Court, seeking its intervention for their inclusion.

Zagreb (Croatia)

Croatia’s Modric back for Euro 2024 qualifiers

Luka Modric is back in the Croatian national team as part of a 25-man squad named Monday that includes Benfica forward Petar Musa for two European Championship qualifying games. — Agencies