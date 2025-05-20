Kidambi Srikanth storms into main round of Malaysia Masters 2025

Bukit Jalil [Malaysia], May 20 (ANI): Former world number 1 and ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the main rounds of the men's singles in the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2025 badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

Competing at the Stadium Axiata Arena KL Sports City, Kidambi Srikanth beat Chinese Taipei shuttlers Kuo Kuan-lin and Huang Yu Kai to make it to the main draw, according to Olympics.com.

Kidambi Srikanth, 65th in the men's singles badminton rankings, made light work of world No. 64 Kuo Kuan-lin after beating him 21-8, 21-13 in just 29 minutes.

Srikanth's second qualifying match was a bit more challenging against world No. 86 Huang Yu Kai. The Indian badminton player dropped the first game but rallied in the next two to win the match 9-21, 21-12, 21-16 and make it to the main draw.

However, India's other two entries in the men's singles qualifiers were knocked out. Tharun Mannepalli was beaten 21-13, 23-21 by Thailand's Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul while Sankar Subramanian put up a fight but was beaten 22-20, 22-20 by Xuan Chen Zhu of China.

In the women's singles, Anmol Kharb fell at the first hurdle in the qualifiers after losing 21-14, 21-18 against Hung Yi-Ting of Chinese Taipei.

The first round matches in the women's doubles saw Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi lose 21-14, 21-18 against eighth seeds Lin Jhih-Yun and Hsu Yin-Hui of Chinese Taipei.

Rashmi Ganesh and Sania Sikkandar also exited the women's doubles in the first round after going down 21-10, 21-12 against Thailand's Pichamon Phatcharaphisutsin and Nannapas Sukklad.

Prerana Alvekar and Mrunmayee Deshpande, on the other hand, progressed to the second round in the women's doubles after beating compatriots Vaishnavi Khadkekar and Alisha Khan 21-19, 19-21, 21-13.

In the men's doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi suffered a first-round exit after losing 21-13, 21-18 to Chinese Taipei's Chen Zhi-Ray and Lin Yu-Chieh.

Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek K were ousted from the men's doubles as well after falling to a 21-15, 23-21 defeat against fifth-seeded Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun of Malaysia.

The mixed doubles qualifiers witnessed Mohit Jaglan and Lakshita Jaglan lose 21-15, 21-16 against Ming Yap Too and Yu Shan Lee of Malaysia.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and world championships bronze medallist HS Prannoy will be seen in action at the Malaysia Masters on Wednesday. (ANI)

