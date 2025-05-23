Kidambi Srikanth storms into quarterfinals; HS Prannoy bows out of Malaysia Masters 2025

Bukit Jalil [Malaysia], May 23 (ANI): Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth advanced into the quarter-finals of the men's singles event at the Malaysia Masters 2025 badminton tournament in Bukit Jalil, while HS Prannoy lost his pre-quarterfinals clash, as per Olympics.com.

Former world No. 1 Srikantth, currently 65th in the badminton rankings, endured a tough battle against Ireland's Nhat Nguyen before coming out with a 23-21, 21-17 win at the Stadium Axiata Arena KL Sports City. The contest lasted almost an hour.

Nhat Nguyen, the world No. 33, dominated the early exchanges and led 11-4 at the interval of the first game. The Indian badminton player, however, flipped the script completely to register a thrilling win.

Srikanth's opponent in the quarters of the BWF Super 500 tournament will be France's Toma Junior Popov, who beat Indian badminton player Ayush Shetty, 21-13, 21-17, in another round of 16 fixture.

India's Sathish Karunakaran also bowed out after going down 21-14, 21-16 to Christo Popov, Toma's brother and doubles partner.

World No. 35 HS Prannoy's run at the Malaysia Masters also ended in the pre-quarterfinals with a 21-9, 21-18 defeat to Japan's 23rd-ranked Yushi Tanaka in a 39-minute-long encounter.

The three exits leave Srikanth as India's lone remaining singles challenge at this year's Malaysia Masters.

None of the Indian women's singles players in action, including two-time Olympic medal winner PV Sindhu, managed to cross the opening round hurdle.

Meanwhile, India's doubles challenge will also be a one-front affair from here on, with Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila making the top eight in the mixed category.

The Indian duo beat France's Lea Palermo and Julien Maio 21-17, 18-21, 21-15 in a hard-fought match to set up a quarter-final encounter against the People's Republic of China's Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin, bronze medallists from the 2023 World Championships.

Prerana Alvekar and Mrunmayee Deshpande's journey in women's doubles concluded after a 21-9, 21-14 defeat to Chinese Taipei's Hsu Yin-Hui and Lin Jhih-Yun, the world No. 17s and eighth seeds. (ANI)

