Kidambi Srikanth, Valishetty, and Subramanian advance to Canada Open quarterfinals

Ontario [Canada], July 4 (ANI): Three Indian shuttlers produced dominant displays to move into the quarterfinals at the ongoing Canada Open 2025, with Kidambi Srikanth, Shriyanshi Valishetty, and S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian all registering straight-game wins in their respective Round of 16 clashes.

Up against world No. 71 Wang Po-Wei of Chinese Taipei at the Markham Pan Am Centre, Kidambi Srikanth won his pre-quarterfinal match 21-19, 21-14, as per Olympics.com.

The Indian badminton player trailed 18-13 at one stage before coming from behind to win the first game. Srikanth was also 13-10 behind in the second game but recovered to win it and went on to close out the match in 41 minutes.

Srikanth, who finished as runners-up at the Malaysia Masters in May, will face top seed and Olympian Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals.

Srikanth's compatriot and world No. 57 Sankar Subramanian also joined him in the quarter-finals after a 21-19, 21-14 win over Chinese Taipei's Huang Yu Kai, who is 63rd in the men's singles badminton rankings.

Sankar Subramanian will go up against Olympian and world No. 12 Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the next round.

The two players have met once in the past, with the Japanese shuttler emerging triumphant following a straight games win in the Orleans Masters in March.

Meanwhile, the only remaining Indian in the women's singles at the BWF Super 300 tournament also progressed to the quarter-finals.

Shriyanshi Valishetty, 75th in the women's singles rankings, beat world No. 45 Letshanaa Karupathevan of Malaysia 21-15, 21-14 in 35 minutes.

She will face world No. 69 Amalie Schulz of Denmark in the quarter-finals. The 18-year-old Indian defeated Amalie Schulz in their only previous meeting at the Abu Dhabi Masters in 2023.

India's doubles campaign at Canada came to an end on Wednesday after mixed doubles top seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto bowed out after losing to Spain's Ruben Garcia and Lucia Rodriguez. (ANI)

