Kieron Pollard named Mumbai Indians head coach ahead of IPL 2027

Former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard will take over the role of Mumbai Indians’ head coach ahead of the IPL 2027, the five-time champions announced here on Saturday.

Pollard had been working as the batting coach of MI for the past few seasons and will take over the role of head coach following the exit of Mahela Jayawardene.

Advertisement

“Mumbai Indians are pleased to announce the elevation of Kieron Pollard to Head Coach, extending one of the most enduring player-to-coach associations in cricket,” MI said in a statement.

Advertisement

“Pollard’s appointment reflects Mumbai Indians’ commitment to building on the team’s legacy while continuing to develop talent, strengthen its culture and pursue excellence on and off the field.”

“His leadership will be rooted in the experience of having been part of MI’s most successful years, alongside the ambition to shape the team’s next chapter,” the franchise said.

Advertisement

MI have been one of the most successful teams in the IPL, but their last title win came seven seasons ago in 2020, and one of the challenges for the former West Indies T20 captain would be to end the drought.

“MI has been a huge part of my life and career, and the bond I share with this team, the players and the Paltan means a great deal to me,” Pollard said in a statement shared by the franchise.

“Having experienced this journey as a player and then as a coach, I understand what Mumbai Indians stands for and the responsibility that comes with representing the Blue and Gold,” he added.

The 39-year-old Pollard, who has played around the world in franchise T20 leagues, represented only MI in the IPL from 2009-10 to his final appearance in the 2022 edition. In fact, he also represented MI New York in the Major League Cricket this year.

In 189 IPL matches for MI, Pollard made 3,412 runs at the strike rate of 147.32 while averaging 28.67, including 16 half-centuries. He also took 69 wickets with a career-best of 4/44.