Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 11 (ANI): Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) a deemed-to-be-university is sending the largest contingent of student-athletes among all Indian universities to the 2025 World University Games (WUG) in Germany.

With 40 athletes competing across seven sporting disciplines, KIIT will have the highest representation by a single Indian university in any edition of the Games.

The 2025 World University Games will be held from July 16 to 27 across the Rhine-Ruhr region and Berlin. Known as the Olympics for university athletes aged 17 to 25, the event will see participation from over 300 Indian student-athletes representing 61 universities, selected through trials that drew entries from more than 400 universities nationwide.

KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta expressed pride in Odisha's representation at the World University Games, highlighting that Odisha has sent 42 athletes, the second-highest number after Punjab. He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting sports and mentioned Dyuti Chand's gold medal win for India

While speaking to ANI, Achyuta Samanta SAID, "We are happy and proud that Odisha is representing India through over 40 athletes... Odisha is the second highest now after Punjab in sending players to the World University Games with 42 athletes... We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting sports and sports personnel like anything... Our student Dyuti Chand has brought the first gold medal to India from the World University Games..."

In Odisha, KIIT-DU leads with the highest number of players (40) selected in various categories for the upcoming Games, while one athlete each from Utkal University and Sambalpur University has also been selected for the event. In total, 42 players from Odisha will represent India in Germany.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), and the Odisha Government have extended their support to ensure that Indian athletes are well-prepared.

The Summer World University Games are staged every two years in a different city. This celebration of international university sports and culture draws many thousands of student-athletes together to compete, making it among the world's largest and most prestigious multi-sport events.

Embracing the FISU motto of Excellence in Mind and Body, the summer edition of the FISU World University Games incorporate educational and cultural aspects, encouraging student-athletes from around the world to combine high sports performance with their intellectual pursuits.

The twelve-day FISU World University Games competition programme includes fifteen compulsory sports. (ANI)

