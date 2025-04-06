King Kai Stewart defends World Featherweight Title at BKFC 72 powered by World League of Fighters

Dubai [UAE], April 6 (ANI): Dubai hosted the second night of bare-knuckle fighting as BKFC 72, powered by World League of Fighters in association with Dubai Sports Council, presented a series of impressive knockouts and skilled performances.

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium was filled to capacity as BKFC President and Founder David Feldman, MMA star Conor McGregor, and World League of Fighters Co-Founders Rajesh Banga and Sunil Mathew attended this significant combat sports event, according to a release from World League of Fighters.

In the main event, "King" Kai Stewart defended his BKFC World Men's Featherweight Championship for the fourth time. Stewart dominated his opponent, landing 156 punches out of 202 thrown, while South African challenger Tommy "The Farmer" Strydom landed 53 punches from 112 attempts.

This clear difference in striking led Stewart to knock Strydom down twice and secure a unanimous decision victory, with all judges scoring the bout 50-43.

Stewart, now undefeated with an 8-0 record, proclaimed after his victory, as quoted from a release by World League of Fighters, "I cleaned out the 145-pound division. I break everybody!"

The co-main event also featured one of the night's most dramatic moments. Jessica "The Black Widow" Borga from the United States of America claimed the first-ever BKFC World Women's Featherweight Championship with a single devastating punch that knocked out former professional boxing champion Hannah "The Classical Warrior" Rankin from the United Kingdom just 32 seconds into the first round.

Borga landed 18 of her 22 punches, while Rankin connected with only 7 of her 14 attempts before the knockout blow. This victory improved Borga's BKFC record to 3-0, establishing her as a dominant force in women's bare-knuckle fighting.

Russia's Vladislav Tuinov made an explosive BKFC debut needing only 26 seconds to defeat Belgium's Sabri Ben Henia. Tuinov landed 3 of his 5 punches with one powerful strike proving enough to end the fight immediately for Sabri Ben Henia who landed 1 of 7 attempted punches before the referee stopped the contest.

Spain's Nico "The Iron" Gaffie delivered one of the night's biggest upsets against Brandon "Superman" Allen, the second-ranked featherweight contender. Gaffie's persistent attack sent Allen to the canvas four times throughout the fight, with both fighters throwing exactly 93 punches each.

Gaffie landed 41 punches to Allen's 29, leading to a fourth-round technical knockout win with one second remaining in the round. Welsh fighter John Phillips dominated his cruiserweight match against Brazilian veteran Fabio Maldonado.

Phillips landed 29 punches while Maldonado connected with 19, allowing Phillips to knock Maldonado down twice before the referee stopped the fight only 29 seconds into the second round.

In welterweight action, Aaron Chalmers secured a third-round victory over fellow Englishman Chasa Symonds. Chalmers landed 25 of 63 punches compared to Symonds's 15 of 47. After dropping Symonds twice, the fight was stopped just 16 seconds into the third round.

The heavyweight division saw Iran's Hassan Yousefi defeat Brazilian Guto Inocente by unanimous decision. In this back-and-forth battle, Yousefi landed 83 of his 142 punches, while Inocente connected with 54 of his 102 attempts.

The judges recognized Yousefi's greater volume, awarding him scores of 50-45, 50-45, and 49-46. The preliminary card featured two lightning-fast finishes: Filipino lightweight Mark Angel Sadang defeated Iranian Matin Safari in just 1 minute and 27 seconds of the first round, while Kazakh featherweight Dilshat Nurym needed only 1 minute and 23 seconds to stop Russian Shamil Dzhakhbarov.

MMA legend Conor McGregor, whose partnership with World League of Fighters has helped bring bare-knuckle fighting to the region, expressed his admiration for the event.

"I'm so proud of our warriors and combatants win, lose or draw who have put on an amazing spectacle across this two-day extravaganza in Dubai," said McGregor, as quoted from a release by World League of Fighters.

"This event shows what World League of Fighters and BKFC represent pure combat and true heart," he added.

Also, Conor McGregor, adding his thoughts on the action-packed event, shared, "There are a lot of big shows around the world, a lot of noise, but let me tell you something; this is the most exciting combat sport on the planet today. And it's not just talk there's no such thing as a boring fight in BKFC. In fact, there's not even a boring exchange. Every moment is explosive, raw, and real."

"The partnership between BKFC and World League of Fighters continues to deliver excellent combat sports entertainment to fans worldwide," said Rajesh Banga, Co-Founder of World League of Fighters.

"This event concludes an exciting two-day fighting showcase in Dubai, establishing the city as a key destination for combat sports globally," he added.

The success of BKFC 72 in Dubai marks another achievement for World League of Fighters in their goal to expand bare-knuckle fighting across international markets, bringing together top athletes from various fighting backgrounds. (ANI)

