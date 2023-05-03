Punjab Kings eyeing home support

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 2

Punjab Kings will be looking to make the most of what will likely be their last-ever home game at the PCA Stadium here as they face former champions Mumbai Indians in an IPL game tomorrow. The Punjab Cricket Association is likely to shift its operations to the newly-built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium at Mullanpur by the end of this year. After this game, Punjab Kings will play their final two pool matches of the season at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

After a stunning victory over Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings will be confident of turning the tables on the star-studded Mumbai side, who after a slow start have been boosted by brilliant performances from Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Tim David.

The Mumbai team is currently placed seventh with eight points from eight matches. Their win against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium would have instilled a fair bit of confidence as they chased down a massive 212 with three balls to spare.

However, Punjab Kings’ 200-run chase against Chennai Super Kings was also their biggest achievement of the season. The side will have to play with similar commitment, especially their top-order. The side will have to also forget their last home performance against Lucknow Super Giants, in which the Punjab bowlers conceded the highest IPL total at this ground, while the batsmen failed to excel. Punjab are currently sixth with 10 points from nine matches.