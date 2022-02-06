Kingsbury hits a Wallberg

ZHANGJIAKOU, February 5

Walter Wallberg of Sweden soared to gold in the men’s freestyle moguls event at the Beijing Olympics today, unseating champion and favourite Mikael Kingsbury of Canada who took silver.

Wallberg, 21, fist-pumped the air and threw down his skis after he landed a Cork 1080 in a lightning-fast run that lasted less than 24 seconds.

The Swedish skier looked surprised when he saw that the score from his final run had put him on top of the podium ahead of Kingsbury, but the two quickly patted eachothers’ backs.

The slick performance earned him a final score of 83.23 as he edged his Canadian rival. — Reuters