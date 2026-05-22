Kiran More oversees successful BRPL Delhi NCR trials amid overwhelming participation

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): The Beyond Reach Premier League (BRPL) successfully concluded its Delhi NCR trials on May 20 and 21 at Trident Cricket Academy in Ghaziabad, witnessing tremendous enthusiasm and participation from aspiring cricketers across Delhi-NCR and nearby regions.

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According to a press release, former Indian wicketkeeper and BRPL league commissioner, Kiran More, oversaw the trials and closely monitored the performances of participating players during the selection process.

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The two-day trials saw thousands of players turning up to showcase their talent as BRPL continued its mission of identifying and nurturing grassroots tennis-ball cricket talent from across the country.

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Players were assessed across multiple skill parameters, including batting, bowling, fielding, fitness, temperament, and match awareness, as BRPL focused on identifying promising talent capable of excelling in a professionally structured tennis-ball cricket environment, the release said.

Speaking after the successful completion of the trials, Sushil Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO of BRPL, said that the response to the trials was extremely encouraging, highlighting the strong passion and commitment shown by players from Delhi-NCR and nearby regions

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"The response we received during the Delhi trials was truly overwhelming. It was inspiring to witness the passion, energy, and commitment shown by players who travelled from different parts of Delhi-NCR and nearby regions to participate. This is exactly the kind of cricketing ecosystem we want to build through BRPL," Sushil Sharma said.

Speaking about the trials, Kiran More said he was impressed by the strong participation and enthusiasm, noting that there is significant raw talent at the grassroots level. He added that platforms like BRPL can provide young players with direction, exposure and confidence.

"It was great to see such strong participation and enthusiasm among players during the BRPL Delhi trials. There is immense raw talent at the grassroots level, and platforms like BRPL can play a very important role in giving these players direction, exposure, and confidence. Several players displayed impressive skills and a strong hunger to perform," More said.

The Beyond Reach Premier League has been launched with the vision of transforming tennis-ball cricket into a professionally managed sporting ecosystem by combining structured tournaments, competitive exposure, digital visibility, and professional management.

With participation open to players from across India, BRPL aims to strengthen grassroots cricket and provide aspiring cricketers with opportunities to progress through an organised and competitive platform. (ANI)

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