Kiren Rijiju congratulates PV Sindhu on HYLO Open 2026 title after her second BWF crown of season

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday met and congratulated India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu on winning the HYLO Open 2026 in New Delhi.

He shared a celebratory moment with her and Venkata Datta Sai and extended best wishes for her upcoming tournaments.

"Congratulated @Pvsindhu1 on winning HYLO Open 2026 in Germany! Glad to meet her & Venkata Datta Sai and share the special moment. My best wishes to her for the upcoming tournaments!" Rijiju wrote in an X post.

Congratulated @Pvsindhu1 on winning HYLO Open 2026 in Germany ! Glad to meet her & Venkata Datta Sai and shared the special moment. My best wishes to her for the upcoming tournaments! https://t.co/PY2WrOqlet — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 6, 2026

Sindhu clinched her second title of the season after registering a straight-games victory over Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt, winning 21-12, 21-14 in the women's singles final of the HYLO Open.

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The two-time Olympic medallist capped off an impressive campaign in Germany with a straight-games triumph, bouncing back strongly to claim the title just a week after finishing runner-up at the French Open, where she went down to world No. 1 An Se Young in the final.

The Indian shuttler made a confident start to the opening game, although Kjaersfeldt kept the contest close in the initial exchanges. The Dane tested Sindhu across the court and brought the score to 5-5 before the Indian began to establish control.

Sindhu went into the interval with an 11-8 lead and maintained her advantage through sharp returns and attacking play to close out the opening game 21-12.

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The second game saw Kjaersfeldt put up a stronger challenge, briefly narrowing the deficit from 7-3 to 7-6. However, Sindhu regained control by forcing errors and stretching her opponent across the court.

She held an 11-7 advantage at the interval before extending her lead to 19-11. Kjaersfeldt attempted a late fightback, but Sindhu held her nerve to seal the title 21-14.

Sindhu had earlier won the Japan Open in July, making the Hylo Open her second title on the BWF World Tour this season. (ANI)

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