Kiren Rijiju praises Manu Bhaker for Olympic feats, calls her Inspiration for future Indian athletes

ANI
Updated At : 11:05 PM Nov 29, 2025 IST
Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Kiren Rijiju, India's Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, met the two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and expressed his admiration for the 23-year-old pistol shooter, praising her dedication and saying her achievements inspire the next generation of Indian athletes.

In a post on X, Kiren Rijiju said meeting double-Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker was a joy and praised her dedication for inspiring future Indian athletes.

"There's a special JOY in meeting our athletes who make India proud on the world stage. Interacted with Double-Olympic medalist @realmanubhaker at my residence today. Her devotion, passion & commitment are shaping the dreams of the next generation of athletes," he said.

Manu Bhaker brought pride to the nation at the 2024 Paris Olympics, securing two bronze medals--one in the 10m air pistol individual event and another in the mixed doubles. Her achievements were instrumental in India's total of six medals at the Games. With this accomplishment, Manu joined the elite group of Indian shooters with multiple Olympic medals, solidifying her status as one of the country's top athletes.

Manu Bhaker also competed at the ISSF World Championships earlier in November but missed out on a medal in the women's 10m air pistol final. After qualifying sixth with 580 points, she briefly led the final with a 10.7 on her 13th shot. However, an 8.8 on her 14th shot dropped her to seventh place, finishing with 139.5 points. Despite the outcome, her strong performance in the qualifiers and early stages of the final highlighted her skill and competitiveness.

Manu also won bronze medals in the women's 10m air pistol individual and team events at the Asian Shooting Championship 2025 in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, earlier this year.

She finished with a total score of 219.7 in the final, placing third behind People's Republic of China's Ma Qianke, who won gold with 243.2, and Republic of Korea's Yang Ji-in, who claimed silver with 241.6.

On the other hand, the Indian trio of Manu, Suruchi Singh and Palak Gulia combined to post a total of 1730 in the qualification, earning team bronze, just one point shy of South Korea, who claimed silver. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

