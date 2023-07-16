Kishan Kumar and KM Chanda win men’s and women’s 800m silver at Asian Athletics Championships

Bangkok, July 16
Kishan Kumar and KM Chanda ran their personal best times to win a silver medal each in the men’s and women’s 800m race, respectively, on the final day of the Asian Athletics Championships here on Sunday.
Kumar clocked 1 minute 45.88 seconds to finish second behind Abubaker H Abdalla (1:45.53) of Qatar, while Chanda crossed the finish line of the two-lap race in 2:01.58 behind MK Dissanayaka (2:00.66) of Sri Lanka.
Kumar’s earlier personal best was 1:46.17, while Chanda equalled her earlier lifetime best of 2:01.58.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab rain fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots
Crops on hundreds of acres at Chandpura and Sidhani villages...
1,390 villages in 14 districts of Punjab still affected by floods
25,160 people have been evacuated to safer places
Punjab, Haryana work to restore water, electricity supply as floodwater recedes
Authorities still engaged in relief work and plugging breach...
File income tax return at the earliest, govt not contemplating extension of July 31 deadline
‘ITR filing has been at a much faster pace than last year an...
Will not support Centre's Delhi services ordinance in Parliament: Congress
'A positive development', says AAP