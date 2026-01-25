Leh (Ladakh) [India], January 25 (ANI): Ladakh ran out of luck as ITBP women reclaimed the Khelo India Winter Games ice-hockey gold at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium on Sunday evening. In a thrilling match, ITBP scored in the opening seconds of extra time after regulation time ended 1-1, as per a release from KIWG.

There was a small consolation for the hosts on the penultimate day of the 6th Khelo India Winter Games. Ladakh's men redeemed themselves by winning the men's ice hockey bronze after a dramatic Saturday when unfancied Chandigarh stunned the home team 3-2 in the men's ice hockey semifinals. But on Sunday, Ladakh men looked more purposeful, carving out a fighting 3-2 win for a podium finish. Ladakh had beaten ITBP 3-1 in the league stage as well.

In a low-scoring thriller, Ladakh looked set to defend its ice hockey gold. In what was a repeat of last year's Khelo India Winter Games final, Ladakh rode a 17th-minute Shamina Khatoon goal, but then ITBP's India player Stanzin Dolkar, nicknamed Tani, scored a sensational equaliser in the third period to force the match into extra time.

Within nine seconds, Dolkar was at it again, scoring the golden goal from a goalmouth melee to leave Ladakh stunned. The women's win over Ladakh means the ITBP will not go home empty-handed from these Games. With a day remaining in KIWG 2026, Haryana keep their lead with 4 golds while Ladakh stay at No. 2 with two golds. Telangana also has two golds, but fewer silvers than the hosts.

On Sunday morning, Telangana's Nayana Sri Talluri won her second straight gold medal from the short-course skating rink at NDS. The Calgary-based teenager started comfortably and then shifted gears midway through the 1000m short track.

One of Nayana's chief rivals, Ladakh's skating star Skarma Tsultim, trying to accelerate, crashed out of the competition. Tactically better, Nayana warded off a stiff challenge from Maharashtra's Anvayee Deshpande to clinch the gold medal with a timing of 1:43.32 seconds. Anvayee won silver with 1:43.43, with teammate Schaleen Fernandes winning bronze (1:46.41).

Nayana thus became the third ice skater in KIWG 2026 to win two gold medals, both individual medals. With one day to go, Haryana's Sachin Singh and Ladakh's Skarma Tsultim both have two golds each (individual and relay). Late on Saturday, Ladakh were awarded the women's 1000m long-track gold, an event marred by a snowstorm at Gupukh's Pond. Skarma had led a Ladakh 1-2-3 in that race.

Maharashtra won their first gold medal on Sunday. Ishaan Darvekar (1:35.57 seconds) won the men's 1000m short track at NDS Stadium. It was Ishaan's second medal in KIWG 2026. Earlier, he had won silver in the men's 500m short track race. Telangana won both silver and bronze in this event.

In more pristine conditions at Gupukh's Pond Sunday afternoon, Karnataka's 18-year-old Srivatsa S Rao stunned the field as he raced away to men's gold in the 1000m long track ice skating event. It was Karnataka's first gold of KIWG 2026. Srivatsa, winner of gold in the junior event of the same category at the 2024 Khelo India Winter Games, finished ahead of Tamil Nadu's duo of Avikshith Vijay (1:37.73) and Selva Kumar M (1:39.41) with a time of 1:36.64.

"I am very happy to win this gold medal. Some of my idols were participating in the race and to finish ahead of them is a very happy moment for me. I hope one day I win an Olympic medal for my country. That's my ultimate aim," Srivatsa told SAI Media.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

ICE SKATING FINALS

(Men's) 1000m short track: 1. Ishaan Darvekar (Maharashtra) 1:35.57 secs 2. Muthakani Vishnu Vardhan (Telangana) 1:40.72 secs 3. D Shiva Manikan Prabha (Telangana) 1:44.19 sec.

(Women's) 1000m short track: 1. Nayana Sri Talluri (Telangana) 1:43.32 secs 2. Anvayee Deshpande (Maharashtra) 1:43.43 secs 3. Schaleen Farnandes (Maharashtra) 1:46.41 sec

(Men's) 1000m long track: 1. Srivatsa S Rao (Karnataka) 1:36.64 secs 2. Avikshit Vijay Viswanat (Tamil Nadu) 1:37.73 secs 3. Selva Kumar M (Tamil Nadu) 1: 39.41 sec.

ICE HOCKEY

(Men's bronze medal match): Ladakh beat ITBP 3-2

(Women's final): ITBP beat Ladakh 2-1 (1-1 at full time). (ANI)

