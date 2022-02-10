Women's T20 International: New Zealand hand India reality check

PTI

Queenstown, February 9

Batting let India down as they suffered an 18-run defeat to hosts New Zealand in the one-off women's T20 International here today.

Senior opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana did not play and her absence was felt as India fell short by 18 runs while chasing 156 for a win. Rookie Yastika Bhatia, who opened in place of Mandhana along with young Shafali Verma, did reasonably well with a run-a-ball 26 but the Kiwis’ bowling attack proved too hot to handle.

The opening stand was worth 41 runs in 6.3 overs and that was the highest partnership for India.

Shafali was not at her best as she contributed just 13 runs from 14 balls. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur made 12 off 13. The onus was on the lower-order to make a push for the target. The inexperienced Sabbhineni Meghana, who top-scored for India, did well with a 30-ball 37.

Once Meghana was out, there was a batting collapse and India could reach only 137/8 in 20 overs. —

