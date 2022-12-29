Kiwis take off vs Pakistan

Karachi, December 28

Kane Williamson’s first international century for almost two years put New Zealand on top in the first Test against Pakistan today.

Williamson, who stepped down from the captaincy in his team’s first Test tour to Pakistan in 20 years, capitalised on two missed stumpings to hit an unbeaten 105 as the Black Caps reached 440/6 at stumps on the third day for a lead of two runs.

Tom Latham also made his 13th Test century, becoming the first New Zealand opener to achieve the feat, and Devon Conway hit 92 as the visitors dominated the spinners on a slow turning wicket.

It was Williamson’s first international century since his 238 against Pakistan in Hamilton in January 2021.

Brief scores: Pakistan 438; New Zealand 440/6 (Latham 113, Williamson 105*, Conway 92; Abrar 4/143). — AP