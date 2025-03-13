DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / KKR CEO Venky Mysore reveals why Rahane was chosen over Venkatesh Iyer for captaincy role

KKR CEO Venky Mysore reveals why Rahane was chosen over Venkatesh Iyer for captaincy role

Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore revealed the reason behind choosing Ajinkya Rahane as the skipper of the defending champions instead of going with their record-signing Venkatesh Iyer.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:21 AM Mar 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore revealed the reason behind choosing Ajinkya Rahane as the skipper of the defending champions instead of going with their record-signing Venkatesh Iyer.

Before the captaincy announcement, there were speculations about Rahane and Iyer being the front-runners for the captaincy. The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder wasn't among the list of retentions and appeared in the mega auction.

KKR broke the bank and had to shell out a whopping Rs 23.75 crore to bring him back to the franchise. After securing his homecoming, Iyer admitted his interest in captaincy if the franchise decided to hand him the responsibility.

Advertisement

However, the three-time champions decided to go for the experienced Rahane and appoint Iyer as his deputy. According to Mysore, the management decided to opt for Rahane to ensure captaincy didn't become a taxing affair on Iyer.

"IPL is quite an intense tournament. Clearly, we think very well of Venkatesh Iyer, but at the same time, it [captaincy] is taxing on a youngster. We have seen lots of people having lots of challenges with it [handling captaincy] as they go forward. It takes a very steady hand, takes a lot of maturity and experience, which we felt Ajinkya brings with him," Mysore told ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

Rahane will begin his second stint with the franchise in the upcoming IPL 2025. His resume boasts his immense experience in leading a side to glory.

He has captained India to eight wins in 11 games across formats. He features among the most successful captains in domestic cricket. In the cash-rich league, he has captained in 25 matches across two franchises, once at Rising Pune Supergiant and the rest at Rajasthan Royals.

Mysore believes Rahane's wealth of experience can only be beneficial for the defending champions and said, "He has played 185 IPL games, 200 international games across formats. He has led India, led Mumbai in domestic, he's led in IPL. And he has played from season one of IPL. All that is massive. There should be no surprise at all."

"Captaincy cannot be underestimated. This is going to be my 15th season, so I have seen a lot. It is not only about what you do on the field. There's a lot of [other] stuff when it comes to IPL, including dealing with media, and there will be expectation in terms of the captain. At the same time, it is a new cycle; there is diversity in the team. If you have to be a successful captain, you have to invest in building relationships with everybody so that you know how to get the best out of everyone," he continued.

"And then there's preparatory stuff in terms of camps, bowlers' meetings, batters' meetings, interaction with coaches - that's a lot to take in. From that perspective, we are lucky we have got Ajinkya, who will be terrific for us. Not only as only as a captain, of which there's no doubt, but also as a batsman. He has scored tons of runs," he added.

Mysore went on to affirm that Iyer would continue to be a part of the leadership group and could grow as a potential captain in the future.

"We have been very, very impressed with the leadership qualities that he has shown. He's a franchise player, and what he has shown in terms of how he participates, the respect that others have around him, and the energy he brings [to the dressing room], so he definitely has got massive potential. So, he's one for the future for us for sure. He clearly is captaincy material," Mysore said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper