KKR dominates with disciplined bowling. restrict RR to 151/9

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 26 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made an early breakthrough as Vaibhav Arora dismissed Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson for just 13, setting the stage for a disciplined bowling display.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and stand-in captain Riyan Parag attempted to rebuild with a 34-run partnership, but in-form Varun Chakravarthy provided the breakthrough, dismissing Parag for 25.

Jaiswal followed soon after, falling for 29 to Moeen Ali, who replaced Sunil Narine in the playing XI after Narine was ruled out due to illness.

The Royals continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. Wanindu Hasaranga managed only 4 runs before becoming Chakravarthy's second victim. With RR struggling at 76/4 in 9.5 overs, KKR tightened their grip on the game.

Former KKR batter Nitish Rana couldn't make an impact against his old team, getting bowled by Moeen Ali for just 8.

RR reached the 100-run mark in 13.2 overs, but their batting struggles persisted. Shubham Dubey, brought in as an impact player, failed to make a difference, scoring only 9 off 12 balls.

Dhruv Jurel showed some resistance, scoring 33, but he was eventually cleaned up by Harshit Rana. Shimron Hetmyer also failed to get going, managing just 7 before falling to Rana, who picked up his second wicket.

The final blow came when Jofra Archer was bowled by Spencer Johnson for 16, as RR finished with a modest total of 151/9 in their 20 overs.

KKR's bowling unit delivered a disciplined performance, with each bowler chipping in with at least one wicket. Chakravarthy was the most economical, finishing with figures of 2/17, while Moeen Ali claimed 2/23. Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora also took two wickets each, while Spencer Johnson picked up one.

With a target of 152, the Knight Riders will be confident of securing their first win of the season when they come out to bat. (ANI)

