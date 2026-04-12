KKR hosts fan meet-up in Chennai, capturing the Knight Riders' spirit in city

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hosted a fan meet-up at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai on Sunday, bringing together passionate supporters ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against Chennai Super Kings on April 14.

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According to a release, the fan meet-up included an engaging get-together featuring fun games and interactive activities that brought the Knight Riders community together in Chennai. Fans were in for a special surprise when KKR batter Rahul Tripathi made an appearance at the event, interacting closely with supporters, posing for pictures, and adding to the excitement of the evening.

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"The love and energy from the KKR fans here in Chennai have been incredible. Even when we are away from home, this kind of support makes us feel right at home. Interacting with them today was really special, and we hope to give them a performance to cheer for in the next game," said Tripathi.

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Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants edged past Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets in a last-ball thriller at Eden Gardens, successfully chasing 182 in IPL 2026. Half-centuries from Ayush Badoni (54) and Mukul Choudhary (54*) anchored the chase, with Choudhary's explosive finishing sealing the win in the final over.

According to CricViz, Mukul Choudhary and Avesh Khan's unbeaten 54-run stand was also the highest for the 8th wicket or lower in a successful IPL chase.

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In a unique match-winning effort, Mukul scored 52 of those runs, while Avesh played his part with 1*(3) at the other end. Earlier, KKR posted 181/4 riding on contributions from Ajinkya Rahane (41), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (45), and a late push by Rovman Powell and Cameron Green. Despite the KKR bowlers' tight spells, LSG maintained their composure.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 181/4 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 41, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 45, Rovman Powell 39*; Manimaran Siddharth 1/34) lost to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 182/7 in 20 overs (Mukul Choudhary 54*, Ayush Badoni 54; Anukul Roy 2/32, Vaibhav Arora 2/38) by 3 wickets. (ANI)

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