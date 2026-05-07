KKR mentor Bravo says pacer Pathirana "close to playing"

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Ahead of his side's match against Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo offered an update on Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, saying that the slingy bowler is "close to playing" but the "timing is important".

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An upbeat KKR, after winning their past three matches after a winless run in the first six matches, will take on DC, who have lost four home matches in a row at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday. Pathirana, who recently joined the franchise's camp after an injury layoff, is a big talking point ahead of the match. Roped in for Rs 18 crores, Pathirana has not featured for KKR so far, and his absence has adversely affected the pace stocks of the franchise, with Indian pacer Harshit Rana also ruled out.

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Speaking during the pre-match presser, Bravo said on Pathirana, "He is very close to playing, but we do not want to rush him because of the nature of his injury. We all want to see him back, but timing is important. It is great to have someone of his quality around the group again."

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To have any chances at the playoffs, KKR must win their remaining five matches, which would take their points tally to 16 and they will also have to pray that the other results go in their way. Bravo said that the team is not too worried about their position in the tournament; the focus is just on treating every match like it is their last.

"We are not worrying too much about the table. The message from the coaches is to treat every game like it's our last and focus on winning our remaining matches, and let destiny take care of the rest. We had a poor start, but the last three games have shown improvement and given the group confidence. Results matter, but the process is the most important thing for us," he said.

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On spinner Varun Chakravarthy's return to form, Bravo said that no one doubted his ability and the star spinner just needed a break.

"In sport, everything is very result-oriented and emotional. Varun is a world-class spinner and had just come from a hectic World Cup. Sometimes, a break at the right time is important. Nobody doubted his ability. When you're that good, it's only a matter of time before form returns. The group has supported him throughout," he said.

Heading into the tournament after a mixed bag T20 World Cup, where spinners' form fell after the group stage, Varun was wicketless in his first three matches. However, in his next four matches, Varun has taken 10 wickets.

Bravo also admitted that the consistency of the batting unit is a concern since it is a reason why they are at the bottom half of the table.

"To be honest, yes, it is a concern because that is part of why we are where we are on the table. But it is not a lack of effort. The batters are working hard. Sometimes it comes down to shot selection or a bit of luck. The last three games have given the whole team confidence, and once the batting clicks, this side will be very difficult to stop," he signed off.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (268 runs in nine matches at an average of 33.50 and three fifties) and Rinku Singh (237 in eight innings at an average of 59.25, with two fifties) are the team's top two run-getters so far. The skipper Ajinkya Rahane (205 runs in nine innings with a fifty), Cameron Green (199 runs in nine innings with a fifty), Finn Allen (110 runs in six innings) and Tim Seifert (19 runs in three innings) are some key batters who have not delivered the right consistency. (ANI)

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