DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / KKR redefines matchday atmosphere with unmatched Tifo displays during IPL 2025

KKR redefines matchday atmosphere with unmatched Tifo displays during IPL 2025

The City of Joy, Kolkata, lived up to its billing during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) turned Eden Gardens into a pulsating theatre of colour, creativity, and fandom.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:11 PM May 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 16 (ANI): The City of Joy, Kolkata, lived up to its billing during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) turned Eden Gardens into a pulsating theatre of colour, creativity, and fandom.

Advertisement

The defending champions took fan experience to new heights by unveiling an unprecedented 14 different tifos across 7 home matches, setting a cultural benchmark not just in the IPL, but in Indian sport, as per the Kolkata Knight Riders press release.

A 'tifo' often refers to a choreographed visual display, typically involving large banners, flags, or signs, performed by sports fans. From electrifying player-centric designs to moments to commemorate the 'home of champions', KKR delivered multiple tifos throughout the season, with the marquee clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Eden Gardens witnessing a staggering seven unique tifos being unfurled.

Advertisement

Each tifo was conceptualized and executed to reflect the ethos of the franchise, reflecting fearlessness, expressiveness, and a deep connect to its city and its supporters, while also carrying the famous 'Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo' motto.

The unveiling of multiple tifos throughout the season not only added to the matchday experience but also reiterated KKR's commitment to their fans and the atmosphere at Eden Gardens. The initiative not only celebrated the team but also paid tribute to the loyal Knight Riders' fan base, who have consistently packed the stands and brought the fortress to life, the press release added.

Advertisement

The defending champions are in a precarious situation regarding their title defence. The beleaguered Kolkata side is in the seventh spot, hanging in the playoffs race by mathematical calculations. KKR is sixth in the standings with 11 points, and their remaining two fixtures against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are do-or-die affairs.

If the Knight Riders stand triumphant with two wins, they will move to 15 points and will hope for other results to fall in their favour to keep their title defence alive. For their upcoming fixture against Bengaluru, ESPNcricinfo reported that KKR will hold a training session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday evening. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper