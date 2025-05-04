KKR skipper Rahane continues woes against spin in IPL 2025, openers fail again

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 4 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane continued his spin woes in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

During the clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Rahane scored 30 in 24 balls, consisting of a four and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 125.00. He fell to Riyan Parag, RR's skipper, after being caught behind by Dhruv Jurel.

Against spin in IPL 2025, Rahane has scored 118 runs in 103 balls, falling seven times to them. He averages just 16.85 against spin. His strike rate against spin is 114.56 in nine innings, and his dot ball percentage against them is 29.9 per cent.

Rahane has scored 63 runs off 56 balls against leg spin this IPL, getting out four times.

This season in 10 innings, Rahane has made 327 runs at an average of 36.33 and a strike rate of over 146 with three fifties and the best score of 61. He is the team's top run-getter this season.

Also, KKR's opening duo have failed to stitch a 50-run stand this entire season for 11 innings, scoring just 220 runs at an average of 22.00. KKR lays at the bottom at these parameters and their openers' run-rate of 9.16 is also the fourth worst. Their best partnership this season has been 48 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous game. In this match, the pair of Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz could just put up 13 runs.

Coming to the match, KKR won the toss and opted to bat first. After Sunol was dismissed cheaply, a half-century stand between skipper Rahane and Gurbaz (35 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and a six) steadied the ship. A 61-run stand for the fourth wicket between Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44 in 31 balls, with five fours) and Andre Russell (57* in 25 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) gave the innings much needed speed. Russell and Rinku (19* in six balls, with a four and two sixes) took KKR to 206/4 in their 20 overs.

Jofra Archer, Yudhvir Singh, Riyan and Maheesh Theekshana took a wicket each.

KKR needs to defend 207 to secure their fifth win. (ANI)

