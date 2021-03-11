KKR snap 5-game losing streak

PTI

Mumbai, May 2

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated in-form Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to snap their five-match losing streak in the Indian Premier League here today.

KKR first restricted RR to 152/5 after opting to bowl and then chased down the target with five balls to spare to return to winning ways and heave a sigh of relief. Nitish Rana (48 not out) anchored the chase, while Rinku Singh played a 23-ball unbeaten 42-run cameo to help KKR over the line.

Aaron Finch’s poor run continued as he was cleaned up by Kuldeep Sen early on as KKR made a sedate start to their chase.

KKR batters found the going tough on a slow-paced pitch, where shot-making wasn’t easy.

Baba Indrajith (15) was bounced out by Prasidh Krishna before captain Shreyas Iyer (34 off 32) and Nitish Rana helped resurrect the KKR innings.

Earlier, KKR kept RR in check despite skipper Sanju Samson’s 54 off 49 balls. A late onslaught by Shimron Hetymar (27 not out off 13 balls) took Rajasthan beyond the 150-run mark.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 152/5 (Samson 54; Southee 2/46); Kolkata Knight Riders: 158/3 in 19.1 overs (Rana 48*, Rinku 42*; Boult 1/25).

#kolkata knight riders #rajasthan royals