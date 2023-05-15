 KKR stay alive, CSK made to wait : The Tribune India

KKR stay alive, CSK made to wait

KKR stay alive, CSK made to wait

KKR’s Sunil Narine celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of CSK’s Moeen Ali. PTI



PTI

Chennai, May 14

Skipper Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh slammed fifties and shared a 99-run stand to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to a comfortable six-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here today.

Rana remained unbeaten on 57 off 44 balls while Rinku made 54 off 43 deliveries to set up KKR’s chase of 145 runs after they lost their first three wickets for 33 runs inside five overs. Rana led from the front after making the most of a dropped chance. KKR’s cause was helped to a large extent by a superb bowling effort earlier by the spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, who picked up two wickets each.

KKR moved up to seventh with 12 points, while CSK stayed in second spot with 15 points.

Earlier, CSK lost wickets at regular intervals to be restricted to the modest score. Opting to bat, CSK were 72/5 in in the 11th over before Shivam Dube underlined his utility, scoring a 34-ball 48 to help the hosts recover in the company of Ravindra Jadeja (20 off 24). The duo shared a 68-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Narine (2/15) and Chakravarthy (2/36) were the pick of the bowlers for KKR. The two did the damage in the middle of the innings before Dube and Jadeja launched a fightback.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 144/6 (Dube 48*; Narine 2/15, Chakravarthy 2/36); Kolkata Knight Riders: 147/4 in 18.3 overs (Rana 57, Rinku 54; Chahar 3/27). — PTI

Titans look to seal playoff berth

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans pride themselves on consistency and would be expected to produce a solid show against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here today after a rare “flat” performance. Another win should be enough for defending champions Gujarat Titans to seal a playoff berth while Sunrisers, who have only four wins from 11 games, are all but out of the reckoning. Barring Rashid Khan, who starred with both ball and bat against Mumbai Indians, the bowlers had a forgettable outing and no one had answers to the special hitting ability of Suryakumar Yadav.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Woman shot dead at Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex in Patiala; suspect arrested

2
Nation

Karnataka CLP passes resolution authorising Congress chief Kharge to name new Chief Minister

3
Jalandhar

AAP's newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

4
Chandigarh

Two Panchkula cops land in Anti-Corruption Bureau net for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

5
Punjab

Now, women too deputed at Golden Temple for frisking

6
Nation

Trial likely to begin next month in actor Saif Ali Khan assault case of 2012

7
Nation

After delivering Karnataka, Congress' strategist Sunil Kanugolu to look for victory in Madhya Pradesh

8
Nation

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed next CBI director

9
Entertainment

Virat Kohli drops unseen pictures of Anushka, Vamika on Mother's Day

10
Himachal

World Bank approves Rs 51 crore grant to help set up integrated road safety enforcement system in Shimla, Nurpur

Don't Miss

View All
46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Top News

Pakistan's military establishment plans to keep me in jail for 10 years under sedition charges: Imran Khan

Pakistan's military establishment plans to keep me in jail for 10 years under sedition charges: Imran Khan

Khan is likely to appear before the Lahore High Court in con...

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside the mana...

Terror funding case: NIA raids 6 locations in J-K

Terror funding case: NIA raids 6 locations in J-K

The NIA teams are accompanied by CISF personnel and local po...

7 killed in SUV-truck collision in Andhra's Kadapa

7 killed in SUV-truck collision in Andhra Pradesh

The collision occurs on Kadapa-Tadipatri highway near Chitra...

IL&FS money-laundering case: ED issues fresh summons to NCP MLA Jayant Patil

ED issues fresh summons to NCP MLA Jayant Patil in money-laundering case

The 61-year-old MLA from Islampur seat of Maharashtra was is...


Cities

View All

Now, women too deputed at Golden Temple for frisking

Now, women too deputed at Golden Temple for frisking

ICSE Class X: Students pass with flying colours

Pupils excel in Class XII exams

Farmers urged not to burn crop residue

AAP victory in LS byelection may see civic body poll being held soon

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

Class X exam: Mudit excels with 99.6%

Odds fail to stop these achievers

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

Open house: What steps should be taken to ensure proper collection of horticulture waste?

Delhi govt's DBSE to release its first-ever results for classes 10, 12

Delhi govt's DBSE to release its first-ever results for classes 10, 12 today

AIIMS conducts metal-free spine fixation surgery on infant in Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to stay Lokpal proceedings against ex-IAS officer

58,685 challans issued in 15 days in Noida; 1K vehicles seized

Man killed in Tilak Nagar house blaze

Alan Wilson tops dist in Class XII with 93.75%

Alan Wilson tops dist in Class XII with 93.75%

Unlike Sangrur, meticulous planning worked for AAP in Jalandhar bypoll

Adampur airport a priority: Sushil Kumar Rinku after meeting Arvind Kejriwal

AAP’s calculated gamble paid off

'Murder of democracy': Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on AAP's win

Class XII: Girls do it yet again

CISCE Class XII results: Girls do it yet again

Harshita Goel excels with 99.2% in Class X results

Three killed, 2 hurt as motorcycle, car collide near Kup Kalan village

Fire breaks out in hosiery, godown in Ludhiana

11 mobiles seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

Patiala district students pass exams with flying colours

Celebrations of Sirhind Fateh Divas end